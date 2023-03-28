Meet the Celebrity Hunted 2023 cast: which celebs are being hunted?

A new batch of celebs are going on the run in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Ten celebrities are being let loose in Britain; this isn't the end-times though, but the premise of Celebrity Hunted 2023, as the popular Channel 4 show returns for its fifth season.

Celebrity Hunted sees five teams of two celebs go 'off-grid' in a bid to escape capture from a team of trained professionals — police officers, intelligence operatives and army personnel will be using all their skills to hunt these hapless icons.

The point of Celebrity Hunted isn't just to see if these celebrities can survive in the wild, though, but to support Stand Up To Cancer, with the C4 website (opens in new tab) showing you how to donate.

So which celebrities are being hunted this year? We'll run you through the five teams:

Katya Jones & Aimee Fuller

Aimee Fuller (L) and Katya Jones (R). (Image credit: Channel 4)

The first team consists of two best friends, Katya Jones and Aimee Fuller.

Katya Jones is a dancer and choreographer, who you'd probably best recognize as one of the professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing from series 14 onwards. She won her second season, with Joe McFadden, and has also been partnered with the likes of Ed Balls and Seann Walsh.

Escaping with Jones is Aimee Fuller, an Olympic slopestyle snowboarder who competed in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics on behalf of Team GB. She's also worked as a BBC Sport presenter for those same events.

Nicola Thorp and Nikesh Patel

Nicola Thorp in Celebrity Hunted. (Image credit: Channel 4)

One of the two romantic couples competing this year are performers Nicola Thorp and Nikesh Patel.

Nicola Thorp is perhaps best known for playing Nicola Rubinstein in nearly 100 episodes of Coronation Street between 2017 and 2019 but she's also been in the odd episode of Doctor Who, Father Brown and Doctors.

Paired with her — both in a relationship and the celebrity hunt — is Nikesh Patel. Patel. Patel has been in some big-name movies and TV shows like The Devil's Hour, Artemis Fowl and London Has Fallen, and has also starred in the TV adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral and Indian Summers.

Ed Gamble and James Acaster

James Acaster (L) and Ed Gamble (R). (Image credit: Channel 4)

Perhaps the funniest team of the year will be the one consisting of two comedians: Ed Gamble and James Acaster, who host the Off Menu podcast together.

You might recognize Ed Gamble for his stand-up comedy as well as appearances in Mock the Week, Taskmaster, Great British Menu and as one of the rotating co-hosts on Pointless.

James Acaster's CV is very similar to Gamble's, with Mock the Week, Taskmaster, Would I Lie to You? and 8 out of 10 Cats some of the many panel shows he's appeared on.

Nik Speakman and Eva Speakman

Nik Speakman (L) and Eva Speakman (R). (Image credit: Channel 4)

The other couple being hunted is Nik and Eva Speakman.

These two are a package deal, so we won't give their bios separately. Both are best known for being the resident therapists on This Morning, the ITV talk show, where they often present segments on various anxiety-related issues.

They've also had their own shows in the past, namely A Life Coach Less Ordinary, Panic Attack and most recently The Speakmans.

Saffron Barker and Bobby Seagull

Bobby Seagull (L) and Saffron Barker (R). (Image credit: Channel 4)

Perhaps the oddest pairing is Saffron Barker and Bobby Seagull.

Saffron Barker is YouTuber who's most known for a series of vlogs, but you may have seen her on TV for her appearance in the 2019 season of Strictly Come Dancing, and also Celebrity Circle on Channel 4.

Bobby Seagull is a maths teacher who's best known for his stint in University Challenge in 2017, where he became a beloved contestant alongside rival Eric Monkman, and the two went on to have radio and TV shows together afterward. He's also a columnist for the Financial Times and advocate for better maths education.

Celebrity Hunted 2023 will air on Channel 4 from Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 9 pm.