Celebrity Hunted 2023: release date, fugitives and all we know

Famous faces including Strictly's Katya Jones and presenter Ed Gamble are on the run on Celebrity Hunted

Celebrity Hunted has become a TV hit for Channel 4 as it tasks celebrity pairings to give up their charmed lives to go 'off-grid' to successfully avoid capture by a crack team of detectives — aka the Hunters.

This month, 10 more famous faces are going on the run for Celebrity Hunted 2023 in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Here's what we know so far about Celebrity Hunted 2023...

While the transmission date has not officially been confirmed by Channel 4, it's believed Celebrity Hunted 2023 will air at the end of March.

Celebrity Hunted 2023: Which famous faces are going on the run this series?

The celebrity fugitives taking part in this fifth series have been confirmed as:

-Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones alongside her best friend, TV presenter and former Olympic snowboarder Aimee Fuller

-Coronation Street actress turned broadcaster Nicola Thorp and her boyfriend, The Devil’s Hour actor, Nikesh Patel

-Comedians and Off Menu Podcast hosts, Ed Gamble and James Acaster

-This Morning therapists and life-change experts Nik and Eva Speakman

-Social media and Strictly star Saffron Barker and TV mathematician Bobby Seagull

Celebrity Hunted 2023: Can you remind us how the show works?

The 10 celebrities will attempt to stay off the radar and remain at large for two weeks as a new crack team of Hunters use intuition, determination and cutting-edge technical surveillance to try and track them down.

With former police officers, intelligence, and army personnel hot on their tail, will these famous fugitives, who are recognizable across the UK, be able to remain undetected?

Celebrity Hunted 2023: What's new for this series?

Having had to uncover the whereabouts of eight celebrities in recent series, our Hunters will have their work cut out as 10 famous faces pair-up to go on the run. This time around, however, it seems from our first look picture that our stars are escaping life behind bars...

"Get ready for the adventures of our best set of celebrity fugitives ever as we release them, for the first time, in epic prison break-out style," says Tom Hutchings, executive producer for Shine TV, the makers of Celebrity Hunted.

"Expect the unexpected as our fugitives enlist the help of their celebrity friends, hide out in the most daring locations and get chased around the UK by our fearless team of Hunters, headed up by Chief Lisa Theaker."

Celebrity Hunted 2023: Any teasers on whether the celebs managed to evade capture?

James Acaster and Ed Gamble's involvement in the series was revealed when Ed was forced to present his regular Radio X show in hiding from an undisclosed location.

While on air, Ed repeatedly called the Hunters ‘thick’, prompting chief hunter Lisa Theaker to call into the show herself, telling Ed he is "the worst fugitive we have ever had in the history of the Channel 4 show."

Ed agreed but teased: ‘We're absolutely terrible, and they’ve still not caught us. So what does that say about the Hunters?’'

"To be fair, though," he added. "We did go for a nice meal in Shrewsbury when there was a helicopter chasing us, which wasn't the smartest idea..."

Watch the moment below:

😱😱😱 @channel4's @Hunted_HQ Head Hunter called in to mock Ed Gamble on Sunday, declaring that he is holding fellow fugitive James Acaster back but they haven't been caught...YET! Catch up with @EdGambleComedy and @MatthewCrosby, only on @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/XxnAptNsW3July 11, 2022 See more

Celebrity Hunted 2023: How can I donate to Stand Up To Cancer?

Stand Up To Cancer is a joint national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to speed up progress in life-saving cancer research

To give £40, £30, £20 or £10 text FORTY, THIRTY, TWENTY or TEN to 70404. To find out more about Stand Up To Cancer and how you can support, visit channel4.com/SU2C.