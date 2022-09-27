Meet the Designing Miami cast: who's who guide

If you haven’t yet heard, Designing Miami is building quite the fan base among Netflix subscribers. The series follows beautiful couple Ray Jimenez and Eilyn Jimenez as they continue to build their competing interior design firms.

That’s right, unlike similar reality shows found on HGTV and other platforms, Ray and Eilyn are married and in the same line of work, but don’t run a joint company. So far, this fresh twist has helped make the series even more enjoyable for fans. Not to mention, who doesn’t like watching a show based in the beautiful city of Miami?

So who makes up the cast of the Designing Miami? Here’s what we know.

Ray Jimenez

Ray Jimenez, Designing Miami (Image credit: Netflix)

When Ray is introduced in the series, he’s in the midst of launching his new Miami interior design company, Raymond Nicolas Design House (opens in new tab), while ending the rest of his business ties with his former partner. Unfortunately for him, he finds the headaches that come along with starting a new business to be a bit daunting at times. On a few occasions, he’s seen working long hours, and he’s often short-staffed when it comes to finding help to assist him. Even with the challenges, he’s able to finish some amazing work for his clients. He eventually hires some full-time staffers too.

However, with all that said, fans were left curious to know who his former partner was and what was the name of his former business, as neither is really discussed in the show. After doing some research, it appears that in 2010 he started RS3 Designs with his former partner and fellow Miami International University of Art & Design alum, Shannon Scott. The two created a successful business that they continued together until his departure from the company in 2022.

For those wondering about Ray’s design aesthetic, he’s a "maximalist." By visiting his company’s site, you can spot a few of his projects.

Eilyn Jimenez

Eilyn Jimenez, Designing Miami (Image credit: Netflix)

Shortly after graduating from college where she dedicated time focusing on business, architecture and design, Eilyn started Sire Design (opens in new tab) in 2007. Since those early days, she’s managed to build a team of all women, and has truly taken the Miami design world by storm.

Part of what makes Eilyn’s company thrive in the Florida city is her distinct eye for detail. From the beginning of the reality series, she makes it clear that she pays extremely close attention to all of her projects and always strives for perfection in her work.

If you’re wondering about her aesthetic, Eilyn is a minimalist that loves modern design.

Looking to her personal life with her husband, the designer has not been shy about expressing that while she would like to have children one day, that day hasn’t quite arrived. Throughout the series, she often talks about the pressure she feels from family to get pregnant. Speaking to Today (opens in new tab) about the importance of her discussing her need to wait to have kids on camera, she stated:



"We’re in 2022 and it still feels like a woman isn’t complete until she does have children and I don’t think that’s the case. I think you could choose to have your career or you could choose to have a different focus and do things differently versus getting married and having kids."

Ray’s staff on Designing Miami

Raymond Nicholas Design House (Image credit: Netflix)

Ray starts the season with no full-time staff. In the beginning, he just had two part-time employees from his former design business, Steven and Ori, who eventually terminated their working relationship with Ray. However, by episode seven, he acquired three official members of the Raymond Nicholas Design House. The first of which was David Carela. The young designer who wanted to follow in Ray’s footsteps was hired as a design assistant.

The second hire was Paola Fonseca, who was brought on the team in an architect role. Unfortunately, since the release of the season, she parted ways with the business and moved on to another company. Last but not least, Ray hired fellow Miami International University of Art & Design graduate, Antonio Rodriguez. Ray was quite impressed with Antonio’s eye for design and ability to put together renderings for clients, and the former made the latter a junior interior designer with the company.

Eilyn’s staff on Designing Miami

Camila Nunez, Valentina Leon, Karina Perlaza and Andrea Ritter in Designing Miami (Image credit: Netflix)

Over the course of eight episodes, viewers get to know Eilyn’s team at Sire Design. Karina Perlaza and Valentina Leon were initially presented to the audience as junior interior designers. However, as the season neared the end, the two were promoted to lead interior designers. Having witnessed Karina put in long hours on former NFL player EJ Manuel’s home, and Valentina scramble to find replacement furniture when she promised a client pieces that were no longer available, these women earned their elevated positions.

Then there’s Camila Nunez. She was brought on the team as the youngest of the bunch to learn from Eilyn, and by the end of the season, she was bumped up to junior interior designer. Lastly, there is Andrea Ritter. She wasn’t featured as much in the series, but she was promoted from architectural drafter to project coordinator.

Designing Miami is now available to stream on Netflix.