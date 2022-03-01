Meet the 'Mood' cast — who's who guide to the new drama created by Nicôle Lecky

Mood is a ground-breaking new BBC3 drama, adapted from Nicôle Lecky’s critically acclaimed Royal Court play, Superhoe.

Actress, writer, and singer-songwriter Nicôle has created an original soundtrack for the series which she will be performing across the episodes, as well as playing the lead role of Sasha Clayton, a 25-year-old wannabe singer, and rapper with big dreams of becoming a major recording artist, with no idea on how to get there.

The series touches on important issues, particularly with the dark underbelly of social media influencing, and the fine line between liberation and exploitation, as Sasha herself struggles to escape its complexity after she’s kicked out of her family home.

Nicôle is one of the latest new talents to explode onto our screens with this must-watch BBC drama, as it tackles the younger generations' perils that are often suffered throughout daily lives.

Meet the 'Mood' cast — who's who guide

Sasha Clayton (played by Nicôle Lecky)

(Image credit: BBC/Bonafide)

The 25-year-old is hoping to make it big as a major recording artist and spends most of her time in her bedroom smoking weed, and avoiding her family. She’s soon forced to change her ways when she’s kicked out of the home and has to fend for herself.

Carly (Lara Peake)

(Image credit: BBC/Bonafide)

Sasha moves in with party girl Carly, a 22-year-old Northern influencer who introduces Sasha to the new world of social media influencing.

Anton (Jordan Duvigneau)

(Image credit: BBC/Bonafide)

Anton is Sasha’s sort of ex-boyfriend, who has been ghosting her for weeks.

Who else stars in 'Mood'?

Other stars that feature in Mood are: Saleem (Mohammad Dalmar), a local dealer who Sasha starts sofa surfing with when she’s thrown out of her home after a bad argument with her family, Sasha’s mother Laura (Jessica Hynes), Kevin (Paul Kaye) who is Sasha’s step-dad, and Sasha’s little sister Megan (Mia Jenkins).

Mood airs Tuesday Mar. 1 at 10:05pm on BBC3 (see our TV Guide for full listings). And will be available on BBC iPlayer.