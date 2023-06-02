Meet the Scoop cast: who's who in the crime drama

Scoop is a Netflix Hind-language series inspired in part by real events and based upon the memoir of Jigna Vora, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.

This Netflix drama is the first in a partnership between Netflix and filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and it sees what happens when a journalist who's used to chasing headline-grabbing stories becomes the story herself.

Jagruti Pathak is a crime journalist who is used to chasing down leads in her competitive industry. She begins working on a piece examining the links between the media, the police force, and criminal activity. After one of her rivals is shot dead in broad daylight, she ends up becoming a top suspect in his death and is forced to try and defend her own innocence as she becomes the top story.

Read on to find out more about the stars who are bringing this story to life as part of the Scoop cast...

Meet the Scoop cast: Karishma Tanna as Jagruti Pathak

Karishma Tanna as Jagruti Pathak. (Image credit: Netflix)

Karishma Tanna leads the Scoop cast as Jagruti Pathak. She's forced to defend her own innocence after the police start coming after every reporter who's ever worked with her murdered colleague.

Where else have you seen Karishma Tanna? Tanna has had roles in Hush Hush, Lahore Confidential, Bigg Boss, Guilty Minds, Bullets, Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Naagin, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai and many more.

Harman Baweja as Harshvardhan Shroff

Harman Baweja as Harshvardhan Shroff. (Image credit: Netflix)

Harman Baweja plays Harshavardhan Shroff, a senior officer in the JCP whom Jagruti has a connection with.

Where else have you seen Harman Baweja? Baweja is an actor and producer. Aside from Scoop, he has starred in What's Your Raashee, Love Story 2050, Victory, and It's My Life, among others.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Imran Siddiqui

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Imran Siddiqui. (Image credit: Netflix)

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays Imran, the editor-in-chief at Eastern Age, Jagruti's newspaper.

Where else have you seen Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub? Ayyub has appeared in Bloody Brothers, Joram, Tandav, A Simple Murder, Article 15, Raanjhanaa, Zero, and Phantom, among other projects.

Scoop cast: the full list

There are plenty more stars in Scoop. The full cast list for the Netflix drama includes:

Karisham Tanna

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Harman Baweja

Deven Bhojani

Tannishtha Chatterjee

Tejasvini Kolhapure

Shikha Talsania

Tanmay Dhanania

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Inayat Sood

Swaroopa Ghosh

Malhar Thakar

Ira Dubey

Ishita Arun

Sanat Vyas

Aseem Hattangadi

Scoop is now available to stream worldwide on Netflix.