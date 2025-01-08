It’s time for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3, which sees a new crop of celebs push themselves to the limits in some of the most grueling mental and physical obstacles of their lives.

As in past seasons, the cast is made up of actors, athletes and reality stars, and it will be up to them (excluding unforeseen medical emergencies) on how far they make it in the competition. So who’s competing and who has what it takes to survive it all?

Meet the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3 cast.

Nathan Adrian

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Nathan Adrian is an eight-time Olympic-winning swimmer, five of which are gold. He also happens to be 6-foot 6-inches. Will his athleticism, especially in the water, combined with his height give him a leg up in the season?

Stephen Baldwin

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Stephen Baldwin comes from the famous Baldwin family, and like Alec, William and Daniel, he’s an actor. Stephen has appeared in movies like The Usual Suspects and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas. Have his decades under the scrutiny of the Hollywood lights prepared him for the harsh words of the special forces directing staff?

Alana Blanchard

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Alana Blanchard is a professional surfer, so she's used to big waves and rough waters. We can only assume her past experience will help her throughout this season’s tough challenges.

Landon Donovan

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/ FOX)

Landon Donovan is a former professional soccer player, who set the scoring record in World Cup history for American men. Again, athleticism may benefit him greatly in the competition.

Carey Hart

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

As a former motocross racer, Carey Hart is likely not afraid of some adventures. He’s the first motorcyclist to try a backflip on a 250cc motorcycle. On an interesting note, he’s married to international superstar Pink.

Brody Jenner

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Brody Jenner shot to superstardom for many millennials having starred on the reality TV show hit, The Hills. Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is a far cry from the Beverly Hills scene, so we’ll see if he makes it.

Marion Jones

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Marion Jones once had a need for speed as a track runner and competitor in the Olympics. She’s used to rigorous training, so she could be an early favorite to win.

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is a former contestant on The Bachelor, a former star of The Bachelorette and a former correspondent for Home and Family.

Cam Newton

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Cam Newton is a former NFL quarterback, having played for the Carolina Panthers and the New England Patriots; he was the 2015 NFL MVP. Could his professional sports background give him a leg up?

Kayla Nicole

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Although she recently had a role in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and is a sports journalist, Kayla Nicole is probably best known for her previous relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

Kyla Pratt

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Kyla Pratt is a childhood star who has many acting credits to her name. From One on One to the Dr. Dolittle movies to The Proud Family, she’s had her hands in a number of projects. Not sure if the likes of Disney prepared her for the tough delivery of the directing staff.

Denise Richards

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Denise Richards is a former Bond girl (The World Is Not Enough), a bonafide movie star (Wild Things, Undercover Brother) and former Housewife (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills). We wonder if Bravo drama has prepared her to be mentally tough to endure the pending challenges.

Christy Carlson Romano

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/Fox)

Another childhood star, Christy Carlson Romano starred on the Disney Channel in Even Stevens alongside Shia LaBeouf. She also voiced Kim in Kim Possible. However, we’re not sure if voicing a spy will give her spy-like abilities.

Trista Sutter

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Trista Sutter (formerly Trista Rehn) is the very first Bachelorette. On the show she chose to be with Ryan and the two eventually wound up getting married. Having been married to Ryan now for over 21 years, she certainly has exhibited she can be resilient.

Golden Tate

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Before Golden Tate became an NFL Super Bowl ring-winning wide receiver with the Seattle Seahawks, he was a unanimous All-American for Notre Dame. Again, his athleticism likely benefits him during the grueling tasks ahead.

Jordyn Wieber

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/FOX)

Jordyn Wieber is an Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast who was a part of the legendary “Fierce Five” alongside Gabby Douglass, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Kyla Ross. Jordyn’s former rigorous training in gymnastics could do her a great service.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 3 airs on Wednesdays on FOX. New episodes become available to stream the next day on Hulu.