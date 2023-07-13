Mr. Car And The Knights Templar cast: who's who in the adventure movie

Mr Car and the Knights Templar is an adventure movie on Netflix.

Mr. Car And The Knights Templar is a Polish adventure movie that is currently streaming on Netflix.

The movie stars a range of Polish talent and focuses on the main character, an esteemed art historian known as Tomasz, as he finds himself drawn into an intriguing treasure hunt.

It is based on Zbigniew Nienacki’s Pan Samochodzik (Mr. Automobile) book series, which was published in the 1960s and 1970s.

According to the streaming service, the official synopsis is: "When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic's secrets."

But who plays who in the Netflix movie? Here's everything you need to know about the Mr. Car And The Knights Templar cast...

Mateusz Janicki as Tomasz

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tomasz is an art historian who has done a lot of work for the Polish National Museum, and has become rather famous for piecing together ancient puzzles and codes in order to get his hands on artefacts. But his recent adventure could be his most challenging one yet.

Mateusz Janicki is an actor best known for his work on the Polish TV shows Strazacy, Pierwsza milosc, and Naznaczony.

Sandra Drzymalska as Anka

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anka is a journalist who has written some less than complimentary pieces about Tomasz in the Afternoon Courier. So their relationship is pretty fraught, let's say!

Actress Sandra Drzymalska is best known for starring in the movies EO, Sole and Love Tasting.

Maria Debska as Karen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Karen is a rebellious motorcycle-riding treasure hunter who Tomasz ends up teaming up with throughout the course of the movie.

Maria Debska is known for starring in movies such as Autumn Girl, Playing Hard, and These Daughters of Mine.

Anna Dymna as Lajma

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lajma is a mysterious woman who organizes another group to try and track down the artefact, potentially sabotaging Tomasz in the process.

Anna Dymna is best known for playing Klarysa in Polish TV series Janosik and for starring in the cult comedy film Nie ma mocnych. She has also starred in a number of theatre productions throughout her career.

Who else is in Mr. Car And The Knights Templar?