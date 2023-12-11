My Life with the Walter Boys cast: who's who in the young adult drama series

A complicated love triangle is at the heart of My Life with the Walter Boys.

My Life with the Walter Boys is a Netflix drama series that is based on the popular Wattpad novel by Ali Novak. It features an ensemble cast, most of which play the titular Walter family.

The protagonist is 15-year-old Jackie Howard who finds herself forced to leave her privileged Manhattan life to move in with a large, dysfunctional family in rural Colorado. So it's quite the culture shock!

During her time there, Jackie finds herself caught up in a love triangle between two brothers Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry), which only complicates matters as she is doing her best to settle in.

But who is in the cast of My Life with the Walter Boys? Here's everything you need to know about the major players...

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard

Following a personal tragedy, fifteen-year-old Jackie Howard has her life turned upside down when she moves to Silver Falls, Colorado to live with the Walter family, where she soon finds herself drawn to two of the "unexpectedly alluring" boys, which only adds to her list of stresses in a new town.

Actress Nikki Rodriguez has previously starred in Back to Lyla, Adam Ruins Everything, and Speechless.

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter

Katherine Walter was Jackie’s mother’s best friend, who she met at Columba University. Following the death of Jackie's parents, she is now her new guardian and lives on a ranch in Colorado with her husband and ten children, so it's a very busy house!

Sarah Rafferty has starred in Chicago Med, Tremors, Second Time Around and Suits.

Marc Blucas as George Walter

George Walter grew up on his family’s ranch in Colorado and takes pride in raising his family with his wife, Katherine. Interestingly, actor Marc Blucas is a lot like this character as he lives on a small farm in Pennsylvania.

You may have seen Marc before in as he has starred in projects such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Necessary Roughness, First Daughter, and Summer Catch.

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter

Cole is the "mysterious and troubled Walter" brother and one of Jackie's love interests. He's having a hard time figuring out who he is after being forced to quit football due to an injury that derailed his scholarship dreams. He's similar to Jackie in the sense that their lives have changed dramatically.

Noah LaLonde is known for his roles in Criminal Minds, Asbury Park and Deer Camp ’86.

Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter

Alex is reliable, bookish, and a rodeo competitor, and his personality is very different to Cole's. Despite this, he becomes a fast friend of Jackie’s once she moves to Colorado and she soon realises it could be more. Actor Ashby Gentry has teased that he is "super intentional about everything he does".

Ashby has previously starred in Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter

Danny Walter is Cole’s fraternal twin brother, but they are also very different! He’s a thespian at heart who studies actors’ performances in films in his spare time. He’s considerate, thoughtful, and well-read. He seems to be close to his father too, as he often wears his old clothing.

Connor Stanhope has starred in Garage Sale Mysteries, Smallville, and Merlin’s Apprentice.

Johnny Link as Will Walter

As the oldest sibling, Will Walter helps to show Jackie the ropes in the household and beyond. Will is hard of hearing and wears hearing aids. He is a recent college graduate, he now works in real estate and lives with his fiancée.

Johnny Link has previously starred in Dear Edward.

Alix West Lefler as Parker Walter

Parker is the only Walter daughter, and she loves to play football with her older brother, Cole. Due to being outnumbered by boys, she is a bit of a tomboy and often wears her older brothers' old clothes. She is also wary of having another girl around when Jackie arrives.

Alix West Lefler has also appeared in Riverdale, The Good Nurse, and Siren.

Lennix James as Benny Walter

Five-year-old Benny is the youngest of the Walter boys and is very energetic, so he tires the family out on a regular basis!

Lennix James has previously starred in Superman & Lois.