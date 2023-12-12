My Life with the Walter Boys episode 2 recap: Live a Little

My Life with the Walter Boys episode 2 primarily revolves around a cruel prank intended to humiliate Jackie and the fallout from that.

In episode 1 we saw Jackie as she struggled to adjust to life in Colorado, especially having to live under the same roof as so many people, most of them boys. It's a far cry from what she was used to in her pampered New York life.

She's also annoyed someone on her first day of school, with Cole's on-again, off-again partner Erin immediately envying the attention he seems to lavish on Jackie, despite the fact he claims he has no interest in her.

So what happened in episode 2? Here's what you need to know...

Bad hair day

Episode 2 picks up with Jackie going for a jog, where she runs into Nathan sitting on the steps outside. He asks if she enjoys running and she says yes, because it "helps her to think". After they both saw a girl from school sneaking out of Cole's room, they have a conversation about it.

Nathan reveals that their dad would "kill" Cole if he knew what he was doing, but Jackie asks why he's such a difficult person to get along with, and why his personality isn't particularly nice. At this point, Nathan tells her that Cole used to be the best quarterback in the county but he "smashed his leg up last winter", meaning he had to stop playing.

Without football in his life, Cole is "different" now. Following their chat, the two go off for a jog together. Later that day, Jackie waits outside the bathroom door while Cole is in there, and is interrupted by Lee who explains there's a schedule of who uses it when.

They clarify that the schedule only applies to mornings because the school run gets hectic, and a lot of people need to do their morning routines. One of the boys suggests she use the shower downstairs, while the younger brother Benny steals her shower supplies and hides them.

While showering, she uses the only thing in there which is a men's 3-in-1 product. While washing her hair she smells bleach and realises someone planted it there, and her suspicions are confirmed when one of the brothers admits there's a bet on to see if she'd skip school, or go with bleached hair.

Meanwhile, the eldest brother Will sits down with Katherine and explains that his fiancée Hayley's parents won't pay for the wedding as they think they're "too young" and want them to wait. Katherine pushes back and asks if waiting a few years is such a big deal.

Will asks if Katherine could help and she gently tells her son that they "don't have that kind of money" to support a wedding, but she'll look into it.

Jackie did decide to go to school in the end, wearing a hat to cover up the damage the bleach did. Erin and Cole walk past and he says he'll "catch up with her later", clearly looking in the direction of Jackie, which annoys her and she storms off.

Cole approaches her and starts making fun of all the notes she's taken from class, following her as she attempts to walk away from him. He tells her he's just joking and she needs to relax.

Tara approaches and tells Jackie there's an opening on the school council and she should go for it as it would help to strengthen her college application. She turns to Cole and says he needs to come and see her, saying "it's not a request" when he tries to turn it down.

Jackie heads to the student council meeting where she finds Erin is also on the board, and tells her that they don't need any more volunteers. But after a few arguments across the board, Jackie secures a place.

With her place secured, Jackie makes it clear that she wants to become President of the board so she can move away and attend Princeton as she planned.

Meanwhile, Cole asks the owner of the garage he has a part-time job at if he can pick up more shifts and make it a full-time role. The owner, Tony, is concerned and says he has two years of school left and he should consider college too.

Alex and Jackie start growing closer.

Cole says he doesn't think he'll bother going to college and Tony is shocked to hear this. They have a heated discussion and Cole claims that since he can't play football anymore, he doesn't see the point in pursuing further education. He claims that he wants something "of his own".

Tony says that Cole is a "great employee" and he'll always have a job for him but urges him to reconsider his decision.

Jackie heads to a coffee shop and meets Hayley, who reveals that Will has told her "all about her". The two catch up and she jokes that it was very obvious that she was a New Yorker.

Later she catches up with Katherine, who finds out about the hair bleach situation, and Jackie tells her about Isaac admitting they'd made a bet and she apologizes for the family's behaviour.

Cole gives Jackie a ride home and she confronts him about the bleach in the shampoo bottle. Cole admits that Isaac had been convinced she wouldn't leave the bathroom, let alone go to school. Jackie admits she told Katherine and is accused of being a snitch.

Instead of going home, Cole takes her to a nearby lake where he explains she'll need to let the boys cool off when Katherine inevitably yells at them for their little prank. They hang out together and laugh, seeing a surprisingly softer side to Cole.

They head back to the house for dinner where George tells off Cole for being late for dinner, then confronts him over the bet, and Cole says he's heard nothing about it. Katherine and George don't believe him. He then cracks and says it was a joke, and Jackie is upset, going upstairs to fix her hair.

George tells Jordan to go and get his camera, which he has been using to film random everyday scenarios as he's an aspiring film director. The next morning, George talks to Jackie about what happened.

He says that Katherine and he spoke to the family and he will ensure it doesn't happen again, which Jackie appreciates, especially when he jokes that he'll help her brainstorm on how to get revenge. Isaac was ultimately responsible and has been told to pay for Jackie's hair dye out of his allowance.

Jackie spends some time with Alex in The Loft, where everyone hangs out. He encourages her to jump in some hay from the rafters after he goes first, demonstrating that it's fine. Much like her earlier hangout with Cole, she seems to be having fun.

Cole interrupts them and Jackie says she's owed an apology for the dye incident. He offers to take Jackie for a horse ride to make up for it and she turns him down, opting to spend more time with Alex, which clearly annoys him.