My Life with the Walter Boys episode 6 recap: Baggage

My Life with the Walter Boys episode 6 starts pretty calmly but descends into chaos when a bonfire party gets out of hand, and the rivalry between Alex and Cole continues.

With Jackie and Alex officially dating by this episode, Cole's jealousy keeps bubbling up and plenty of people find themselves caught up in the Walter boys' drama. Elsewhere, we learn that the ranch is still struggling, and they have an unexpected visitor at the very end.

Here's what happened in episode 6...

Bonfire night

Cole causes a lot of drama this episode. (Image credit: Netflix)

When episode 6 picks up, Alex and Jackie seem very happy together with Erin telling a friend they've been "sickening together" since Thanksgiving. There's a planned bonfire happening and everyone is discussing how they want to celebrate.

Alex is especially excited to take Jackie to a rock formation which he says is a perfect place for stargazing, Cole interrupts them and starts making fun of Alex, and Alex responds by kissing Jackie right in front of him. He gets annoyed and decides to hang out with Erin.

Jackie tells her friends that she's worried about Alex's constant public displays of affection and that she'd like it if he would tone it down a little. She finds out that he used to date someone called Paige, and that people are "pretty sure she was his first".

It is also revealed that Cole and Alex used to fight over Paige so they've had rivalries before, something that Jackie looks a little concerned about. At a café, Jackie is about to play a board game with Alex when Cole arrives and starts heckling him, saying he's sure he can beat him.

Erin tries to persuade him to get a drink and leave but he insists on playing the game. She watches on, annoyed, as the brothers' petty rivalry continues. Jackie starts heckling Cole, and Erin interprets this as them flirting back and forth. Erin storms out.

Back at home, Cole finds Jackie in her room and says he enjoyed beating her at the game, not realizing she had such a competitive streak. Jackie accuses him of being a cheater and not believing in right and wrong, before confronting him about the Paige situation.

She tells him she knows that she stole Paige from Alex and Cole gets angry, saying she doesn't know what she's talking about, and accuses her of acting all high and mighty, before leaving the room.

Meanwhile, George admits the ranch is in a terrible position and that he's eight months behind with payments, which means looking after the family including Jackie is becoming harder than he thought.

At the garage, Cole is pulled up by his boss who tells him he's been "distracted" lately. He damaged one of the vehicles and his boss tells him he's taking the cost out of his paycheck.

The night of the bonfire arrives and things are going fine until Jackie also confronts Alex about the Paige situation, saying she knows that something went on between the three of them. He panics and asks who told her, and Jackie turns the question back on him saying he should've told her.

Jackie gets emotional and asks if he actually cares about her, or if their whole relationship is just Alex's way of getting back at Cole. Alex reassures her that he likes her, and maybe he "gets carried away" when it comes to his brother and admits Jackie is "so far out of his league".

Later on that night, Cole attempts to wind up his brother over a game of beer pong and Alex snaps, telling him to go running back to Erin, Paige and Olivia. Erin is visibly shocked when she hears Olivia's name, as she's one of her closest friends and had no idea she'd been with Cole.

This doesn't bother Cole, though, and he keeps prodding the bear until Alex snaps and punches him. Jackie yells at him and asks what he's doing, to which Alex replies "Something I should've done a long time ago".

Meanwhile, Erin tells Cole that they are officially over with and she wants nothing more to do with Olivia after the betrayal, so it was certainly an explosive bonfire party.

Back home, Cole is cleaning his face in Jackie's bathroom and apologizes for using hers, saying he was trying to avoid another confrontation using the shared one. Jackie helps him to clean the wound.

Katherine notices a bruise on Alex's hand and deduces that he was "the other guy" in Cole's story. She gets angry with him and says they'll talk about what happened in the morning.

The episode ends with Will arriving at the ranch with a bunch of bags and Katherine looking sad, assuming he has called things off with Hayley.