My Life with the Walter Boys episode 5 recap: Thanksgiving

My Life with the Walter Boys episode 5 sees the family gathering for Thanksgiving, where there are some heated discussions and big decisions.

When Uncle Richard arrives to surprise Jackie for Thanksgiving, he brings some big news which leaves Jackie considering what she wants to do about her future, having found herself torn between two states.

Meanwhile, Alex and Jackie's relationship develops, but not without a jealous Cole watching in the background!

Here's what happened in episode 5...

Big decisions

We open with another chaotic family breakfast where Katherine is noting down ingredients she needs for the upcoming Thanksgiving dinner. Jackie comes downstairs and she reveals that they all choose a dish to cook, and offers for her to make one. Jackie declines, saying "I'll pass if that's okay".

Once Jackie has gone, Katherine tells George she's worried that inviting Jackie's Uncle Richard for Thanksgiving is a bad idea, but he reassures her it will be fine.

At school, Alex confronts Jackie and tells her it feels like she's been avoiding him since the almost-kiss and the encounter with her and Cole. She claims it's fine before rushing off.

Jackie tells her friends she doesn't want to do anything Thanksgiving-related and is planning on catching up with her studies because she's not "feeling festive". She busies herself doing food drive deliveries to help the local community and finds an unexpected ally in Erin.

Erin assists by driving Jackie in her car, and confronts her about Cole asking "what her deal is". She insists nothing's going on and asks Erin the same question, who explains she's known him forever and that their relationship is complicated. Jackie asks if it has to be, and says she knows guys who would fight to be her boyfriend.

Richard arrives at the Walter ranch and is early for dinner. Katherine invites him in and he thanks her for inviting him over for Thanksgiving, which she apologizes for being a last-minute thing.

Richard and Jackie have a conversation where he admits he's been speaking with a lawyer about getting custody of her. He tells her he wanted to honor his sister's wishes by sending her to the Walter's, but says he was "pretty hurt" that her parents chose Katherine instead of him.

He goes on to say he wants to bring Jackie "back where she belongs" and that she's a "city girl", but reassures her that she doesn't need to decide right away and she can choose whether she stays in Colorado or goes home to New York.

The next scene sees a huge Thanksgiving dinner featuring the Walter family, Jackie, Uncle Richard, Erin, and Will's fiancée Hayley. George starts by asking everyone to share what they're thankful for this year and Katherine invites Cole to start, who jokes that he's glad the Broncos didn't get kicked out of the season.

Richard and Jackie start telling people about New York and some of the things they enjoyed doing, and Lee makes a snippy comment about it because he's already in a bad mood. George tells him off and says that Jackie "isn't going anywhere", but she cuts in and drops the bombshell that she might be.

Alex and Cole look shocked, and Katherine asks what she means. Richard steps in and admits he's filing for custody, and Katherine gets defensive asking if that's the reason he came, which Richard denies.

George tries to argue that the will has been settled following the death of Jackie's mother, and that she wanted Jackie to be sent to Katherine. Richard argues that wills can be contested and he is a blood relative.

Jackie is asked if she knows what she wants and she can't answer, saying that she wants her family back and that's "impossible to have". Katherine tries to have her say by explaining she was adopted and that family "isn't always blood".

At the end of the meal when Erin's heading home, she tells Jackie that the Walter family are good people and that she's lucky to have them. Katherine has a conversation with Jackie and tells her she and George will support her whatever her decision may be.

Before Richard goes home, Jackie tells him she's decided to stay with the Walters where she admits she doesn't know who she is in New York without her parents and Lucy.

Alex takes Jackie for a horse ride to a scenic place and they have a heart-to-heart, while Cole finishes repairing her teapot. Jackie thanks Alex for the ride and they finally kiss, while Cole looks on with a disappointed look on his face.