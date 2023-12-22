My Life with the Walter Boys episode 9 recap: Revolutions

My Life with the Walter Boys episode 9 picks up after the explosive events of the previous episode, where a drunken Cole ruined Katherine's big awards ceremony and upset Jackie at the same time.

Now he's public enemy number one, and the Walters are all fighting with each other, the ranch isn't exactly the easiest place to be. So when Jackie gets a big interview opportunity, she jumps at the chance, even if it means missing Alex's big rodeo competition.

With plenty of hurt and fractured relationships still going on, here's what happened in My Life with the Walter Boys episode 9...

The truth comes out

The episode opens with Katherine and George worrying about finances, especially since Nathan is having regular neurologist appointments following his seizure and epilepsy diagnosis. Not knowing what else to do, George agrees to call Mato's friend about potentially selling the ranch.

Alex and Jackie get into an argument about her involvement with Cole, including the fact she left the gala dinner to go and talk to him when he was drunk, and the fact she snuck home an extra credit assignment for him and pretended it was for hers.

Jackie admits she's finding it hard to be in the middle of "this thing" between Alex and Cole, but reassures him that she's here and she chooses Alex every time.

Alex heads to the rodeo to see his horse where Cole is already tending to him. He criticizes his brother for not doing things properly and Cole gets annoyed, saying that a simple "thank you" would have been nice.

Cole attempts to talk to Jackie and when she's hostile, asks what he's done wrong this time. She reminds him about the gala and gets angry after he admits he doesn't remember much about what happened, storming off.

After Jackie watches one of Alex's rodeos, she tells him that she's got an interview for a summer internship working for Princeton alumni, which could really help with her college application. Alex says he's proud of her, even if the interview is during his competition the following day.

Will attempts to patch things up with Hayley, going for a hike with her and telling her she's more important than any job will be. He proposes that they try and work on communication and she agrees, but says they both really need to try.

They discuss their wedding and Will suggests marrying at the ranch, keeping it simple with the Lark doing the catering. Meanwhile, Nathan and Skylar are getting closer, and are now dating.

Danny knocks on Jackie's door holding a letter, which is from The Juilliard School where he applied to do performing arts. He's too scared to open it so she does it, revealing that he got in. However, his excitement fades when he realizes he might not be able to go due to the costs. Since the school is in New York, Jackie offers to help him find a job and some lodgings.

It's the day of Jackie's interview and Alex's rodeo. She goes off to do that, and agrees to meet Alex at the county concert later. However, Alex's rodeo does not go well when he realizes the rein has broken and he's no longer able to control his horse in the middle of the performance.

Alex gets angry at Cole and accuses him of not double-checking the rein, but Cole assures him it was just an accident. Alex accuses him of spending his whole life hurting him, and Cole claims he's a burden for costing his parents financially after the injury, fearing he'll never amount to anything.

The brothers apologize to each other for their recent wrongs and appear to reach some sort of truce. Meanwhile, Jackie struggles at the end of her interview when the interviewer explains she knew her father and is unable to answer the final question.

George tells Alex he's proud of him for keeping his cool and doing the right thing for his horse, even if it did mean pulling out of the competition. He explains a man from the Riding Association wants to meet with Alex, saying that it doesn't matter that he didn't finish because they "recruit potential".

Cole picks Jackie up from the interview instead of Danny, because he ended up being busy. Alex finds out he could get a spot on a training camp but he'd need to spend a whole summer in Montana to complete the programme.

On the drive to the concert, Cole's truck breaks down again after he's just got it back up and running. They spend the night together waiting for Will to bring a tow truck and Cole admits he likes Jackie romantically, but also that he "can't hurt his brother again".