My Life with the Walter Boys season 2: everything we know

More episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys are on the way!

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is heading our way after the teen drama series became a huge hit for Netflix.

After being at No. 1 on the streamer's Global English Top 10 TV list as well as reaching the Top 10 in 88 countries around the world, it's hardly surprising that fans are hungry for even more drama from Jackie and her chaotic new life in Colorado.

The series is adapted from the Wattpad story of the same name by Ali Novak, following a high school student named Jackie who suffers a terrible loss when her parents and sister are killed in an accident.

She moves to Colorado per her mother's wishes, where she meets Alex and Cole, the titular Walter Boys who she ends up finding herself in a complicated love triangle in, while she's trying to juggle other things in her life.

Speaking about the series renewal, series creator Melanie Halsall told Tudum: "I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season.

"We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show, and [we] can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters.”"

So what's next in season 2? Here's what we know so far...

As it's only just been renewed, it's far too early to say when the second season might arrive on Netflix.

Until then, all 10 episodes of the first season are available on demand.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 plot

Right now, even the cast don't know what to expect!

Speaking to Tudum, Jackie actress Nikki Rodriguez spoke about the way season 1 closed and admitted: "The ending was crazy. I mean, Jackie straight up runs from all of her problems, which is honestly so relatable."

It is expected that it will pick up after the final episode of season 1, but once we have more plot details we'll be sure to let you know.

Noah LaLonde, who plays Cole, opened up about wrapping up the first season and said: "We had been through so much. Not only were the characters finding their peace at different levels, but we were [also] about to say goodbye. So it was like this closing of a book that you never know if it’s going to be reopened.

"And that’s terrifying. It’s really scary to look around the room and think this is the last time you do this with [these] people. Yeah, I could cry even now."

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 cast

We know that the three lead cast members will return for season 2, which means we'll be seeing Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie, Noah LaLonde as Cole and Ashby Gentry as Alex.

It is expected that other members of the My Life with the Walter Boys cast will also be reprising their roles, such as the Walter siblings and their parents, Katherine and George who are played by Sarah Rafferty and Marc Blucas.

If there are any major additions or changes to the cast, we'll update you.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet!