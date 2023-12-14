My Life with the Walter Boys episode 4 recap: Nineteen

My Life with the Walter Boys episode 4 was an emotional one for Jackie as it was set during her sister Lucy's birthday, who died during the tragic accident. As a result, she deals with a lot of emotions.

The episode seeks Jackie deciding to skip class and go to a party which quickly becomes awkward, and she also finds herself growing closer to both Alex and Cole, complicating matters further.

It's clear a rivalry is forming between the two brothers and Jackie is inevitably caught in the middle. Here's what went down in episode 4...

A painful anniversary

Protagonist Jackie is reminded of some painful memories in episode 4. (Image credit: Netflix)

The episode opens with Jackie finally starting to unpack her moving boxes. Alex decides to give her a hand, but a notification pops up on her phone reminding her that it his her sister Lucy's birthday.

This clearly upsets Jackie as she had forgotten to disable the notifications following her passing, so she tells Alex she'll see him downstairs, needing some alone time. She brings down a teapot to the kitchen which is promptly knocked over by Parker and it smashes.

Realising that it's a sentimental item, Katherine feels awful and Jackie runs upstairs to check on her after she flees the scene. Cole looks at the damage and tells Katherine he'll take care of it.

At school, Jackie's friend Skylar is asked on a date by Nathan, one of the Walter children. He tells him it might be a little awkward considering he lives with Jackie but doesn't directly say no.

Elsewhere, Jackie tries out for track and manages to beat Erin's time, awarding her the role of First Team Leader. Erin protests but the gym teacher tells her that her decision is final until Erin can beat her time again.

Cole spots Jackie in the schoolyard and notices she seems a little off, so he invites her to spend time with him at a lake house, which would involve cutting class. After. a little persuasion, she agrees to go.

Back at school, Alex stares at Jackie's usual seat which is empty. The teacher asks him where she is and he lies, saying that she's sick with the flu.

At the lake house, tensions are high when Erin continues to goad Jackie about "stealing her life", and Cole becomes annoyed when he realises someone else is wearing the football number he used to play under.

The group starts playing Truth or Dare which is a "high stakes" version of the usual format. If a person doesn't want to answer a question or do a dare, they can forfeit their turn by kissing the person to their left.

Cole is chosen to go next and picks truth, where he's asked how he really feels about his spot on the team and his number being taken. He gets angry and says he's "done with this game", deciding to quit. Erin jumps in saying she isn't surprised.

Meanwhile, Jackie has been drinking a lot and happens to be the person standing to Cole's left. He goes to kiss her, mostly to spite Erin, and Jackie throws up on him with the rest of the group laughing at what just happened.

As the Walters go to leave the party, Dylan attempts to apologize for taking the number and Cole rebuffs him, bluntly wishing him good luck in the upcoming playoffs.

When Jackie and Cole come home late, Katherine is waiting for them and confronts them about where they've been. Jackie drunkenly blurts out that they went to a party and Katherine tells them to go to bed.

George comes downstairs and is a lot less understanding than Katherine, telling them that they're grounded all weekend. Jackie is taken up to bed by Katherine while George has a serious talk with Cole about being responsible and supporting Jackie.

Cole tells his parents he doesn't want to go to college in a heated discussion after being confronted about his grades, claiming everyone knows he "isn't the smartest".

Alex brings water and some painkillers to Jackie, telling her that she'll thank him for this in the morning. It is her first time getting drunk and he is trying to prepare her for the inevitable hangover.

Jackie thanks him for "everything", including "being himself", and tries to kiss him but Alex stops her because she's drunk. He says goodnight and leaves her to get some sleep.

The following morning, George and Katherine assign chores to Cole and Jackie as punishment for staying out late. Parker and Jackie have a heart-to-heart and apologize for the teapot situation, both Parker's clumsiness and the way Jackie reacted.

Alex finds Jackie while she's doing chores and she apologizes for trying to kiss him. Alex admits he stopped her because he didn't want her to regret it, not because he didn't want to kiss her. Their conversation is interrupted and Alex disappears.

Later that evening when all the chores are done, Jackie and Cole drink hot chocolate in the kitchen and hang out together. Cole asks her to play Truth or Dare with him, and she gives in, picking Truth.

Cole asks if Jackie is happy there and she admits that she isn't sure. She asks Cole the same question and he says he feels "kinda broken". They're interrupted by a thunderstorm taking out the power and cutting the lights above them.

They go down to the fuse box to investigate what's going on, and Cole teases her asking if she knows what she's doing. She manages to get the power going again and they go upstairs.

Jackie opens up to Cole about the teapot and reveals it used to be a birthday tradition for her and Lucy. She tells him she would have been 19 on her birthday and tells him more about her.

Alex comes home and sees Cole and Jackie together, and it looks like they've been pretty close as they stand up and look startled. By this point, it's very clear both boys have feelings for her.