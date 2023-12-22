My Life with the Walter Boys ending explained and episode 10 recap

My Life with the Walter Boys episode 10 is the last episode of season 1, and it certainly leaves us on a cliffhanger with plenty of unresolved tension.

While much of the episode centers around the big wedding between Will and Hayley, who are finally marrying after going through a rough patch, Jackie's feelings are still at the heart of the show.

Namely, the obvious love triangle between Jackie, Cole, and Alex. It all comes to a head in the season finale and leaves fans guessing, but don't worry because My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is on the way!

So what happened in the finale? Here's what you need to know and the ending explained...

Wedding Bells

It's finally wedding time for Will and Hayley in the final episode, where they recruit Jackie to help with wedding planning due to her notorious organisation skills. She's happy to help and the family are pleased to have some good news.

The wedding is taking place at the Walter family ranch, a place that is both picturesque and very special to Will. It was the ideal compromise after they struggled to afford the rent of another building.

While Jackie is in the heat of planning, Uncle Richard visits and has a heart to heart with Will about the future of the ranch, where Will reveals his idea of turning it into a countryside getaway to provide visitors with plenty of entertainment including cookouts, horse trails, cider making workshops, which would utilize the family's skills and bring in some revenue.

Things seem to be going smoothly wedding-wise, until the family dog ruins the bouquet and makes Jackie panic. Following this, Cole offers to help her and they go off to pick flowers together. While there, he tells Jackie to forget about his love confession because he is happy for her and Alex.

Jackie does try to forget about this, but it is clear that she is conflicted about her feelings and that Cole's confession has made her question whether or not she is truly happy with Alex.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The wedding arrives, and Will and Hayley share their vows in front of everyone. At the reception, everyone is celebrating and they seem to be rather happy, which is a welcome feeling given the stresses of the past few months.

During the reception, Alex gets tipsy, despite Danny telling him to take it easy because the champagne everyone's celebrating with is strong. Danny also says he's happy that he and cole worked things out.

Later on that evening while hesitating to tell Jackie he is leaving for the summer, Alex ends up confessing his love for her instead. However, Jackie doesn't know what to say and doesn't reciprocate it.

Alex is devastated and his friend Kiley helps him to go to bed, briefly deciding whether or not to tell Alex that she likes him. However, when Alex calls her a "cool dude", she decides against it and leaves.

Later that night, Jackie helps Danny pack for Julliard when she finds her sister's teacup that Cole fixed for her with a note saying "Nothing is so broken that it can't be fixed." Jackie finds Cole and confronts him about the meaning behind his actions. Cole insists he had no other intentions because Jackie was dating Alex at the time.

Unable to resist it anymore, Jackie closes the gap between them, and she kisses Cole. With history now repeating itself and the Walter siblings fighting over the same girl again, it's hard to know how this situation will be resolved amicably.

The next morning, a hungover Alex attempts to bring Jackie breakfast in bed to find that her bed is neatly made and she's nowhere to be found. Alex finds a note on the bed and gets angry, storming into Cole's room.

The note simply says "I'm sorry - J" and Alex angrily asks what Cole did, assuming he is responsible for it. The scene cuts to Richard on the phone to Katherine saying "it had nothing to do with me", before revealing that Jackie is on a flight back to New York with him and Danny.

So that's quite the cliffhanger!