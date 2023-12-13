My Life with the Walter Boys episode 3 recap: The Cole Effect

My Life with the Walter Boys episode 3 sees Jackie settling into Colorado life a little bit more, as she helps out during the Homecoming Huddle which sees her spending some more time with Alex and Cole.

It's been a wild ride so far for Jackie, who has found her new home very different to the one she left in New York. There's been high school rivalries, shower pranks and college applications to contend with, not to mention the fact she's definitely catching feelings for two boys.

This episode, Jackie helps out during a big football game which will have the whole town talking, as it's a major rivalry. And of course, there's plenty more drama ahead!

Here's what went down in episode 3...

Bighorns vs Hawks

Episode 3 opens with Jackie learning all about the football game during Homecoming, which sees the Bighorns playing against the Hawks. It's a huge event for the town and as a result, the Walter family wheel out their cider cart to sell drinks to those attending the game.

Outside, Cole is teaching his sister Parker how to play football and scolds Isaac for being too rough, because "she's only nine". Later, Jackie sees him giving Parker a pep talk about her losing the game, telling her she needs to "learn how to lose and get back up again".

Meanwhile, the Walter farm is struggling with a pest infestation and George is struggling to cover the cost of a pesticide, which means he may have to go to the last resort of chopping and burning the affected areas.

At school, the council has an emergency fundraising meeting which is led by Erin, explaining that they need funds to renovate the auditorium. Jackie suggests a silent auction which Erin pushes back on, suggesting it is "too New York", but others claim she has a point.

Erin does a show of hands for those in favor of the auction and is annoyed when everyone agrees. Meanwhile, everyone is getting hyped up for the Bighorns game, with people decorating Cole's locker with support even though he no longer plays.

The students get to work with their silent auction, managing to get some local businesses on board like a restaurant that would donate a whole month of free pizza to the highest bidder, and Jackie points out that people are way more supportive in this town.

On his way to work, Cole is stopped by guidance counselor Tara who tells him she needs to discuss his grades, saying he's already failing every single class except his practical classes like carpentry. He tries to dismiss it but Tara said his grades were fine when he was still playing football so it's clear he's just giving up.

Meanwhile, Will is doubting his career in real estate and expresses some concerns to his fiancée Hayley. She tells him to find a job that makes him happy, but he says he doesn't know what that is, and there's also the stress of affording the wedding. He attempts to ask Tony for a job at the garage, but he says he doesn't have an opening.

The day of the big game arrives and all the stalls are set up, including the cider cart. Cole has agreed to help out but Alex makes a jibe at him, and he threatens to leave. Jackie convinces him to stay because the extra pair of hands will be useful.

Cole is noticeably sad when he sees the new quarterback getting a lot of attention ahead of the game. He's already in a bad mood and he and Alex keep arguing on how to run the cider cart properly.

Meanwhile, Erin confronts Jackie about the silent auction and says that they won't reach the fundraising goal before kick-off, which makes her worried. Cole approaches and asks if she's okay, and she expresses concern that this will affect her college application.

Cole gets up on the stage and rallies support for the auction, even offering himself for an afternoon of football lessons "at the right price". Jackie watches on in surprise as he manages to convince people to start donating.

Alex watches on and tells his brother Will that he can't compete with "The Cole Effect", referring to their brother's "irresistible charm". Elsewhere there's more drama for Will when he finds out that Hayley returned her wedding dress because she needed the money.

Back at the farm, George gets annoyed at Katherine because she offered up veterinary care for free to a local customer, and he says that they need to start making money quickly and she can't keep giving away her skills for nothing.

Erin finds Cole while he's hanging out with Jackie and some of her friends and invites him to go back to her place. Seeing all the celebrations outside, he agrees and abandons Jackie.

Cole is in even more trouble when he wakes up at Erin's to multiple missed calls and texts. He was supposed to help Jackie dismantle the cart, and he didn't show up to Parker's football game despite the fact he had promised her, making George very angry.

Katherine and George discuss Cole and say that they don't know what's gotten into him recently. Jackie comes home and overhears them discussing their money worries, with George being honest about how bad it's actually gotten.

Cole comes home and Parker confronts him, tossing her football shirt away and calling him a liar, making Cole public enemy number one by the time the episode ends.