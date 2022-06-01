Neighbours' Georgie Stone on ‘emotional’ Mackenzie wedding

Neighbours' star Georgie Stone has shared that fans will be in floods over Mackenzie Hargreaves' upcoming wedding to Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland)!

The couples’ relationship has been up there as one of Neighbours' most romantic love stories.

But after Hendrix’s shocking diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis, heartbreak could also be on the horizon…

Hendrix proposed to Mackenzie in emotional scenes after revealing to his family about his condition.

After a lung donor is found unexpectedly and Hendrix almost puts the transplant in jeopardy, Hendrix encourages Mackenzie to seize the day and get married straight away.

But there proves to be a few stresses in planning a wedding in just a week!

“There’s a bit of drama in getting the location and who’s coming, and a bit of tension between Hendrix’s dad Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards) and Grant Hargreaves (Paul Mercurio),” explained Georgie.

“But the wedding itself is wonderful. It’s at Melbourne Zoo, which works for Hendrix, because he loves animals and it works for Mackenzie because she always wanted to get married at the butterfly house.

“It’s a place that she went to with her mum and butterflies are a really big part of Mackenzie’s story. I suppose they have become her motif, so it was a beautiful location.

“The way it’s shot is just so magical. I really can't wait for people to see it. I think it’s going to bring a tear to the eye in a happy way.”

Mackenzie's beautiful butterfly-themed wedding dress was custom made. (Image credit: Channel 5)

As well as the day of her dreams, Mackenzie also gets a fairy tale bridal gown, and Georgie revealed she couldn’t resist adding her own input.

“Mackenzie wears a beautiful wedding dress custom made by the wonderful costume department at Neighbours. Although in the show it’s custom made by Amy (Jacinta Stapleton),” she shared.

“I made a little Pinterest board - because I love making Pinterest boards - and I showed Nick, who’s the head of the costume department.

“They created something that fitted the fairy tale theme that the writers wanted to go with. It had to have a bit of Amy’s aesthetic and a bit of Mackenzie’s aesthetic.

“It’s a beautiful dress. It’s not something that I would wear but I loved it because it works so perfectly for the story and I look like a Princess!”

Mackenzie and Hendrix's 'intimate' wedding was attended by family and friends. (Image credit: Channel 5)

With Neighbours' set to air its final ever episode in August, Mackenzie and Hendrix’s wedding could conceivably be the last ever nuptials to air on the show.

“I secretly always wanted to get married on Neighbours because it’s such a Neighbours tradition,” she revealed.

“It’s like a rite of passage and I wanted to get the full experience. When I found out it was happening I was really excited but on the day I was quite terrified!

“It’s weird to say as an actor but I don’t like the attention being on me. I enjoyed Kyle and Roxy’s wedding because I was the bridesmaid and not the bride, so I could let loose and have a bit of fun.

“On Mackenzie’s wedding day I was stressing out a little bit, like, ‘I don’t want to trip down the aisle, I don’t want to forget my vows! But it was a beautiful day.”

Mackenzie's dad Grant walks her down the aisle. (Image credit: Channel 5)

One thing Georgie was particularly happy about was the return of Mackenzie’s dad Grant Hargreaves. When Mackenzie first moved to Ramsay Street they were completely estranged. Grant struggled to accept her transition, still seeing her as his ‘son’.

“It’s wonderful to think about where we started off and how fraught that relationship was to now. Grant walking Mackenzie down the aisle, it’s a beautiful moment,” commented Georgie.

“At the wedding ceremony there are the families and shared friends. I think what this draws attention to is the beautiful community that Hendrix and Mackenzie have around them. It’s quite intimate but nonetheless magical.”

Mackenzie kisses Hendrix as he goes in for his lung transplant. (Image credit: Channel 5)

The wedding day is the all that Mackenzie and Hendrix hope for, but they come back to reality with a bump as Hendrix goes into hospital for his transplant op just days later.

Although Hendrix is putting on a brave face, Mackenzie can see he’s terrified and as he’s wheeled into theatre all his family and friends can do is wait…

“It gets very intense and emotions are running high,” hinted Georgie about what’s to come.

“But at the same time we get to really show how deep a connection Mackenzie and Hendrix have, how much they love each other and how connected they are.”

