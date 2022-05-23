Neighbours spoilers: Hendrix Greyson makes a terrible MISTAKE!

Hendrix Greyson (played by Ben Turland) is thrilled by the news that he will be getting a lung transplant on Neighbours (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Hendrix desperately needs the transplant, after being diagnosed with lung disease as a result of being exposed to heavy smoke during the fire at Erinsborough High School.



Hendrix wants to meet the donor patient and thank them for saving his life.



However, doctor Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) warns him it's against the rules.



The details of organ donors and their families are kept CONFIDENTIAL for a reason.



But Hendrix is so caught-up-in-the-moment, he convinces his fiancee, Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) to accompany him to the hospital to track down the mystery donor patient, Ken Chan (Richard Wang).



Unfortunately, things take a terrible turn when Ken's grieving brother, Matt (Joseph Raboy) catches Hendrix and Mackenzie visiting Ken's hospital room...



Will Hendrix's impulsive behaviour jeopardise his chance of getting the lung transplant?

Hendrix makes a terrible mistake that could jeopardise his future on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) has been thrown into a spin by the unexpected arrival of her estranged mum, Estelle Petrides (Maria Mercedes).



Estelle claims she wants the chance to make amends and put their family fallout behind them.



But has Estelle really changed at all?



Terese has her doubts when she catches Estelle having drinks with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) at The Waterhole.



Terese and Estelle get into a heated confrontation outside the pub.



Estelle begs Terese to give her another chance and let her stay on at Number 22.



Terese agrees, but only on the condition that Estelle stays away from Paul.



But will crafty Estelle agree to Terese's terms and conditions?

Terese and Estelle clash about Paul on Neighbours... (Image credit: Fremantle)

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street, Jane Harris (Annie Jones) is cornered by new neighbour, Wendy Rodwell (Candice Leask) again.



Wendy thinks her teenage daughter, Sadie (Emerald Chan) deserves the chance to re-enroll at Erinsborough High School, despite the fact she was involved in starting the fire earlier this year.



But does school teacher Jane agree?

Wendy wants Jane's help to get Sadie re-enrolled at Erinsborough High School on Neighbours. (Image credit: Fremantle)

Neighbours continues weekdays at 1:45pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5