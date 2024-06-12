Netflix has released a sneak peek at Bridgerton season 3 part 2 and here's what I spotted
Netflix has released the first four minutes of Bridgerton season 3 episode 5 and here is everything you need to know...
Bridgerton season 3 fans have been waiting a whole month, desperate to find out what happens next in the Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton romance. But, thankfully, the wait is finally over (almost) as the remaining four episodes of the third season land on Netflix tomorrow morning.
However, while the streaming site might have stopped our binging tendencies by releasing this season in two parts, they have redeemed themselves by releasing the first four minutes of episode 5 early - and you can watch it here.
The sneak peek at the next episode picks up exactly where episode four left off, with Colin and Penelope arriving at Bridgerton House and Penelope trying to regain her composure after that steamy carriage ride.
While we are led to understand that Penelope has accepted Colin's proposal as they arrive to tell his family the shock news that they are engaged, the one thing about this four-minute clip that will have fans miffed is that we have been denied the moment when Penelope finally says 'yes' to Colin.
Okay - in the grand scheme of things maybe it is not that important, after all, what matters is that they are finally a couple, but it would have been nice to see Penelope accept when Colin asked her to marry him.
Proposals aside, the newly engaged couple are soon swept up in the excitement of the Bridgerton family as everyone congratulates them on their news. But, of course, there is one person not too happy about the announcement and that is Eloise, who is fuming about the turn of events and hastily excuses herself from the room.
But this is Bridgerton, and so there is always something standing in the way of the main couple's happiness... and this time it is the looming secret that Penelope is Lady Whistledown. Something that Eloise knows, and now that her former best friend is engaged to her brother, is likely a secret that she won't be happy to keep for much longer.
Eloise tells Penelope in the first look clip, 'Until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you' - and while Eloise, as usual, has a very valid point... we can't wait to see how the next four episodes play out and how the Whistledown secret is inevitably revealed.
Bridgerton season 3 part 1 is available on Netflix now, part 2 lands on Thursday, June 13.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.