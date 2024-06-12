Netflix has released a sneak peek at Bridgerton season 3 part 2 and here's what I spotted

Bridgerton season 3 fans have been waiting a whole month, desperate to find out what happens next in the Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton romance. But, thankfully, the wait is finally over (almost) as the remaining four episodes of the third season land on Netflix tomorrow morning.

However, while the streaming site might have stopped our binging tendencies by releasing this season in two parts, they have redeemed themselves by releasing the first four minutes of episode 5 early - and you can watch it here.

The sneak peek at the next episode picks up exactly where episode four left off, with Colin and Penelope arriving at Bridgerton House and Penelope trying to regain her composure after that steamy carriage ride.

While we are led to understand that Penelope has accepted Colin's proposal as they arrive to tell his family the shock news that they are engaged, the one thing about this four-minute clip that will have fans miffed is that we have been denied the moment when Penelope finally says 'yes' to Colin.

Okay - in the grand scheme of things maybe it is not that important, after all, what matters is that they are finally a couple, but it would have been nice to see Penelope accept when Colin asked her to marry him.

Proposals aside, the newly engaged couple are soon swept up in the excitement of the Bridgerton family as everyone congratulates them on their news. But, of course, there is one person not too happy about the announcement and that is Eloise, who is fuming about the turn of events and hastily excuses herself from the room.

Eloise isn't happy about Colin and Penelope's engagement. (Image credit: Netflix)

But this is Bridgerton, and so there is always something standing in the way of the main couple's happiness... and this time it is the looming secret that Penelope is Lady Whistledown. Something that Eloise knows, and now that her former best friend is engaged to her brother, is likely a secret that she won't be happy to keep for much longer.

Eloise tells Penelope in the first look clip, 'Until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you' - and while Eloise, as usual, has a very valid point... we can't wait to see how the next four episodes play out and how the Whistledown secret is inevitably revealed.

Bridgerton season 3 part 1 is available on Netflix now, part 2 lands on Thursday, June 13.