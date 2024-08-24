New on Netflix August 24-30: five new movies and shows to watch this week

If you don't want to spend ages scrolling through Netflix's "new" list to find something to watch this week, then you've come to the right place, because What to Watch's streaming expert has looked through every new Netflix Original to find the most noteworthy additions.

This week, our regular round-up list covers new Originals hitting Netflix between Saturday, August 24 and Friday, August 30, bringing us (almost) to the end of the month.

While Netflix's line-up for this week is much slimmer than for the last few weeks, there are a few new additions worth watching. For the first time in ages (possibly ever?) there are no documentaries, but the list has some comedy, some drama and a little bit of horror too.

So let's find you something worth watching on Netflix this week!

Untamed Royals

Mexican crime drama releases on Thursday, August 28

We start the week off with a crime drama from Mexico called Untamed Royals.

Untamed Royals is about a group of teenagers who are from wealthy fmailies, and they can use the heirarchy to get away with a string of crimes. However eventually their actions catch up to them, and they discover they're not as impervious to consequences as they thought.

Kaos

Mythological comedy series debuts on Thursday, August 29

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kaos is the latest in a very long line of movies, books and TV shows to take classic Greek myths and transplant them into the modern day.

In Kaos, Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus, who becomes certain that his fall from the Greek pantheon is imminent. His growing paranoia threatens to ruin the entire ecosystem that the gods have created alongside the mortals, giving the latter a chance to rise up against the gods.

In total, there are eight episodes of Kaos and they'll land on the same day: Thursday, August 29.

Represent season 2

French comedy returns on Thursday, August 29

(Image credit: Netflix)

A well-reeceived French comedy series from 2023 gets a second season this week when Represent returns to screens.

The first season showed us the unassuming Parisian social worker Stéphane Blé failing upwards and becoming the president of France, and in season 2 he's got to clutch onto this new power in the face of many different threats to his character and life.

Breathless

Spanish medical drama arrives on Friday, August 30

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix is making another push into the popular field of the medical drama this week with its Spanish original Breathless.

Breathless takes place in a hospital in Valencia where the doctors and other medical professionals live a busy lifestyle. The real drama of the show begins when a new patient's arrival acts as a catalyst for unrest that leads to a strike, all because of unhappiness in the country's public health system.

There are eight episodes of Breathless and you'll be able to watch them on Friday, August 30.

The Deliverance

Horror movie lands on Friday, August 30

(Image credit: Aaron Ricketts/Netflix)

Netflix returns to the kind of originals that it used to make with The Deliverance, a horror movie that's apparently based on true events (but none of Netflix's press releases say which).

The Deliverance is about a single mother who relocates her family into a new home in order to start again, but finds that there's something wrong with the house that could make her issues a lot worse.

Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo'Nique Hicks and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor star.