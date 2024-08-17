New on Netflix August 17-23: our expert picks 7 shows, movies and docs to stream

For the first time since I've started writing this "new on Netflix" round-up, the world's biggest streaming service has more new movies than TV shows, with four of the seven picks on this list being films.

Every week I look through every new Netflix Original hitting the streaming service, with this round-up looking at new movies and shows landing between Saturday, August 17 and Friday, August 23.

Then I make a condensed list of the best-sounding new additions to Netflix so that there's something in this article for everyone. This week we've got nature, sports and history documentaries as well as comedy movies and international thrillers.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

Untold: The Murder of Air McNair

Sports true crime documentary airs on Tuesday, August 20

We begin our list with the first of a series of sports documentary movies that Netflix is rolling out over the next few weeks, under the banner of Untold.

The Murder of Air McNair has a pretty self-explanatory name: it tells about how NFL quarterback Steve McNair was found dead in 2009. The movie looks at his career and life up until his death.

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War

Historical docudrama series lands on Wednesday, August 21

The latest Netflix historical docudramas, that combines expert interviews and Ed Harris' narration with dramatic recreations, debuts this week.

Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War tells a story that Western fans will probably be fairly familiar with: it looks at the feud between Ike Clanton and Wyatt Earp following the 1881 gunfight at the O.K. Corral. It'll also explore how the skirmishes between lawmen and the Cowboys gang was influenced by, and in turn impacted, the US culture and politics of the time.

There are six episode in Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War and they'll all be able to stream on Netflix from Wednesday, August 21.

Nice Girls

French action-comedy movies comes out on Wednesday, August 21

This new Euro action-comedy movie has a pun in the name, so it's an automatic addition to my watch list.

Nice Girls is about a police officer from the French Riviera who reluctantly teams up with a super-competent German officer in order to investigate the death of her colleague. The conspiracy they unravel threatens to wreck Nice (the French City, that's the pun) and they've got to work together to stop it.

This is a quick 90-minute action comedy that'll make your Wednesday evening go quicker.

Secret Lives of Orangutans

Attenborough-narrated nature documentary movie lands on Thursday, August 22

Sir David Attenborough's collaboration with Netflix continues with Secret Lives of Orangutans, which he narrates.

This feature-length documentary follows a group of orangutans in Sumatra, in particular an eight-year-old monkey called Eden, to give us an insight into the ways these close relatives of ours live.

Watch this to learn more about these animals, see loads of cute creatures and appreciate some... monkey business.

GG Precinct

Taiwanese crime comedy procedural arrives on Thursday, August 22

If you've heard of the 2022 Taiwanese movie Marry My Dead Body, then you might want to watch this spin-off series made by Netflix (who didn't make the award-winning movie).

GG Precinct is about the squad members of a police precinct with a twist. They're tasked with investigating murders related to Chinese-language idioms, with a serial killer using these calling cards to mark his crimes. The show is apparently a supernatural crime comedy thriller.

There are six episodes of GG Precinct and they'll all hit Netflix at the same time.

Incoming

Coming-of-age comedy movie arrives on Friday, August 23

Another movie hitting Netflix this week (there are a lot!) is Incoming, the directorial debut by It's Always Sunny and The Mick writer John Chernin.

Incoming is about four American high school freshmen who are invited to their first-ever house party. These four friends will need to navigate the social minefield that parties present in order to learn how to be an adult.

The Frog

Korean thriller series lands on Friday, August 23

Lastly, we've got Netflix's latest Korean thriller series, which is called The Frog.

The Frog is about the owner of a motel, who finds their peace disturbed by an unruly and dangerous guest, as a similar case affects another resort owner and a police officer investigates both of these occurences.

It's hard to tell what The Frog is really about from Netflix's confusing descriptions, so you'll have to watch it yourself to find out.