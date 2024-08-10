New on Netflix August 10-16: our expert picks 6 shows, movies and docs to stream

If you're a Netflix subscriber and you want to find something new to stream this week, you're in the right place, because I've rounded up what's coming to the streaming platform this week.

I've looked at all of the new Netflix Originals hitting the platform between Saturday, August 10 and Friday, August 16 — usually, I pick the best ones for this weekly round-up, but this week I could only actually find six additions, so you’re getting all of them!

At least we’ve got a fair mix of the kind of videos that Netflix is known for: Korean dramas, true crime docuseries, stand-up shows and a popular returning series.

So read on to find what’s new on Netflix this week.

Romance in the House

Korean romantic drama series debuts on Saturday, August 10

We're starting the week with a Korean drama which lands on Saturday, an odd day for Netflix Originals.

The show is about the patriarch of a family who's cut out of their lives after his business ventures all fail. He re-enters their lives over a decade later as their landlord, which changes everything for the family.

Matt Rife Lucid: A Crowd Work Special

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest stand-up comedy show on Netflix is, what the streamer is calling, its "first crowd work special".

That means that Matt Rife will spend an hour talking with the stand-up show's audience, creating jokes based on the interactions he has with them. The show was filmed at a comedy club in North Carolina.

Daughters

Documentary movie debuts on Wednesday, August 14

(Image credit: Netflix)

The first of the two new movies hitting Netflix this week is a documentary.

Daughters is about four young girls, all of whom have fathers in prison, who prepare with a "Daddy Daughter Dance". We learn about what it's like to have parents behind bars as they enjoy the brief moments they can have with these men.

Worst Ex Ever

True crime spin-off docuseries arrives on Wednesday, August 14

(Image credit: Netflix)

After the success of Worst Roommate Ever, Netflix has created a spin-off in the form of Worst Ex Ever, another anthology series about true cases.

Each episode of Worst Ex Ever explores a case of failed romance… when one of the jilted lovers turned out to be a bad person with some nefarious plan. Expect some lies, some violence and some (metaphorical) backstabbing.

Emily in Paris season 4

Romantic drama series returns for first batch of episodes on Thursday, August 15

(Image credit: Netflix)

One of Netflix’s stalwart dramas returns for its fourth season this week when Emily in Paris season 4 gets its first batch of series.

Emily in Paris is about an American expat who travels to Paris for work and has a tumultuous time of things juggling work, lifestyle, fashion and various potential lovers. The fourth season begins as issues with her love life come to a head, and Netflix has also teased that the show will leave Paris quite a bit.

The first five episodes of Emily in Paris season 4 will land on Netflix on Thursday, August 15 and the last five will come along one week later on Thursday, September 12.

The Union

Action comedy movie debuts on Friday, August 16

(Image credit: Netflix)

Wrapping up the week is a new action comedy movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry.

The Union is about a normal everyday construction worker (Wahlberg) whose life is turned upside down when his childhood sweetheart (Berry) returns to his life. It’s less her sudden reappearance, and more her attempts to bring him into a spy mission that’ll test him to his limits.

It's not every week that Netflix has star-packed action movies so this is your big new stream of the week.