New on Netflix Dec 23-29: our streaming expert picks 5 movies and shows you can't miss

A Vampire in the Family

Type: movie | Releases: Sunday, December 24 | For fans of: comedy-horror

First up we've got a Brazilian horror comedy movie called A Vampire in the Family, which releases on Sunday, December 24.

The movie is about a father who used to be an ex soccer player, and now is the dad to a family. His brother-in-law comes to stay with the family, and it slowly becomes clear that the man is a vampire... and one with plans on world dominion. Our footie hero needs to find a way to bring his family together and protect them from this undead threat.

This is a nice short 90-minute comedy that should be fun for the whole family (well, most of them, Netflix rates it for ages 12 and up).

Thank You, I'm Sorry

Type: movie | Releases: Tuesday, December 26 | For fans of: comedy-dramas

Our second movie this week is another comedy, this one a Swedish dramedy called Thank You, I'm Sorry which comes out on Tuesday, December 26.

Thank You, I'm Sorry is about a pregnant woman called Sara whose perfect family falls apart, leaving her all alone. That is until Sara's estranged sister Linda arrives back on the scene. Though Linda is immature and out of control, she moves into Sara's house, and the two sisters have to learn and grow together.

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

Type: documentary movie | Releases: Wednesday, December 27 | For fans of: true crime documentaries

Something a little less jolly up next, as Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare is a true crime documentary about some difficult topics.

In the deserts of Utah in the 1980s, a camp was established called the Challenger Foundation. A wilderness survival camp, it was created to rehabilitate troubled children over the course of two months. However the brutal desert conditions weren't the worst that campers faced, with allegations of abuse and even death levelled at the camp.

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare is what Netflix describes as a 'tell-all' documentary, looking into what happened from the persepectives of those who survived it.

Pokemon Concierge

Type: TV show | Releases: Thursday, December 28 | For fans of: Pokemon, animation

There are countless Pokemon-themed TV shows out there, but Pokemon Concierge is the first made by Netflix. Plus, it's a little special: it's a stop-motion animation that took over a year to film.

Pokemon Concierge centers on the Pokemon Resort, as a new concierge joins this spa for all the critters of the Pokemon universe. She has to look after all the various Pokemon in the resort as well as their owners too.

While ostensibly a kids' show, Pokemon Concierge will be a fun watch for anyone who's a fan of the Pokemon franchise.

Money Heist: Berlin

Type: TV show | Releases: Friday, December 29 | For fans of: crime dramas, Money Heist

The second spin-off of smash-hit Spanish crime series Money Heist is here, in the form of Money Heist: Berlin. The show is about the main-line series' character called Berlin, not the city itself.

No, the show actually takes place in Paris, as Berlin (the character) conducts a heist to steal millions in jewels from an auction house. He has to create a team of allies that'll help him pull off the crime. However his love of money is rivalled only by his love of... well, love, and his attempts at romance could undermine this big payday.

Given that Money Heist has been one of Netflix's biggest hits, Berlin could be the streamer's latest must-watch show.