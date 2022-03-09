One & Six Zeros — Dara Ó Briain tells us all about his exciting new quiz show

One & Six Zeros is a brand new quiz show where a million pounds is up for grabs. Dara Ó Briain is on hosting duties for the exciting new show which sees teams of three players challenged to answer just seven questions correctly in order to scoop the million-pound jackpot.

We spoke to Mock The Week host and comedian Dara to hear all about it and find out just how tense things got in the studio while filming One & Six Zeros...

One & Six Zeros with its huge cash prize, could give Who Wants To Be A Millionaire a run for its money. Tell us what do you like most about the format?

Dara Ó Briain says: "With One & Six Zeros I love the fact that there are only seven questions so there’s no ‘Bang, bang, bang’ with hundreds of questions being fired out. The whole format is 'We're going to give you loads of answers and then we're just going to watch you tie yourselves up in knots.' For every question, there are seven possible right answers to choose from that come up on the screen. You see the contestants really deliberate and agonize over which to pick. The show really comes down to just seven questions and seven moments."

Newcastle family, Laura, Steve and Stella are the first contestants on One & Six Zeros. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Tell us about some of the people you have on One & Six Zeros

"In the first episode we have a lovely family, a husband and wife, Steve and Stella and their daughter, Laura. They are gorgeous and a lot of fun.

Later in the series we have three nurses from Swansea, a team of lads who were mates, we have a drag queen and their friends, one guy who was on The Undateables who is on with his girlfriend. Everyone is fantastic."

Stella is in the hot seat as the stakes get higher. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The teams must reduce to two players and then one as the stakes get higher. Does that cause tensions?

"Totally and quite often they make the wrong decision on who stays and how goes. There’s at least one episode where somebody just dug in and refused to leave. You see all these interesting negotiation techniques going with people diplomatically trying to say to their friend or family member, ‘I really think you should be the one to go because you’re not as good as me!’ "

Which quiz shows did you grow up watching yourself?

"The legendary Irish quiz show called Quicksilver hosted by Bunny Carr. It had bulbs that used to go out and when you were ready with an answer you’d go, ‘Stop the lights Bunny!’ That became a massive catchphrase in Ireland."

What’s your own general knowledge like?

"I’m very fond of a pub quiz. I used to go to one in North London where there was a prize for best team name. One night a team called themselves, 'I don’t care what we get as long as we beat Dara Ó Briain.’ They didn't, I'm delighted to say!"

"If something like University Challenge is on, it’s a successful episode if I get one answer correct. If I get two then I could be on that team. If I get three, I’m unbearable and my wife will go, ‘Just stop will you! You got lucky and anyway, you wouldn’t have made the buzzer in time.’ "

"I've never done Mastermind but if I did I wouldn't do something I'd watched on the telly, I think that's a terrible cop out. When people go, 'My specialist subject is the last Bond movie' it's like, 'NO, NO, NO!' You have to do something in a book please!"

Things get incredibly tense on One & Six Zeros. (Image credit: Channel 4)

How did you find the experience of filming One & Six Zeros?

"We filmed in Glasgow during Covid so it was very strict in terms of all the protocol and social distancing. That's why you don't see me standing next to the contestants at any stage. It was weird because I wanted to walk over and shake their hands. If we make another series I'll be wrapped around them in every direction, spooning them!"

You're back on tour with your stand-up show, how does it feel to be finally back on stage again?

"It's so exciting, I'm actually giddy to be out again. Comedians, we don't exist as human beings without the love of strangers laughing at us. We go to putty completely and sit around the house going, 'Who am I?' I've written a whole new show which is a lot more personal with more revelations than my normal ones because for two years we couldn't do anything, I couldn't go, 'This funny thing happened to me the other day'... because nothing happened, there were no stories to tell anyone!"

One & Six Zeros airs on Sunday, March 13 2021 at 6pm on Channel 4.