Dara Ó Briain will host C4 gameshow with £1m jackpot

Dara Ó Briain will host the new C4 gameshow One & Six Zeros, which looks like it's set to rival Who Wants to be a Millionaire due to its whopping jackpot.

However, the twist is this gameshow sees contestants starting out with £1million, and their prize pot can rapidly decrease depending on how well contestants play the game.

In classic gameshow style, players will have to answer general knowledge questions if they want to walk home with a cash prize, and C4 has revealed: "Each right answer locks in a zero from the prize fund and it could very quickly go from £1,000,000 to £100!"

Contestants will work in teams of three and are given the opportunity to use a lifeline. This allows them to swap a question for a new one if they think they might answer the first question incorrectly, giving them a second chance but also giving them some sort of penalty for having to rely on the lifeline.

Throughout the game, contestants are reduced until only one player is left to answer the final two questions, meaning the pressure is well and truly on for that final contestant!

With just seven questions between contestants and that £1million jackpot, will anyone be taking home the huge winnings?

Dara is known for working alongside fellow comedians Hugh Dennis, Dara O Briain, Chris Addisor and Andy Parsons. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Commenting on his new hosting duties, Dara said: "I’m delighted to host this new quiz show for C4 and Mighty Productions. It should be funny and tense and you, at home, will definitely think you could have done better than the contestants. Plus, I get to keep any of the money they don’t win! I think that’s the deal, I didn’t read the small print."

Jo Street, C4’s head of Daytime and Features, added: "Having one million pounds up for grabs in a quiz is thrilling and it also makes me feel a bit sick. One & Six Zeros is a really clever format which the audience will be able to play along with, and Dara is the perfect host to steer the contestants through the nerves, the laughs and the drama of potentially winning a life changing amount of cash."

One & Six Zeros is coming to Channel 4 soon.