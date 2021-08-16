Dara Ó Briain will host C4 gameshow with £1m jackpot
By Lucy Buglass
Mock the Week host Dara Ó Briain will front C4's One & Six Zeros.
Dara Ó Briain will host the new C4 gameshow One & Six Zeros, which looks like it's set to rival Who Wants to be a Millionaire due to its whopping jackpot.
However, the twist is this gameshow sees contestants starting out with £1million, and their prize pot can rapidly decrease depending on how well contestants play the game.
In classic gameshow style, players will have to answer general knowledge questions if they want to walk home with a cash prize, and C4 has revealed: "Each right answer locks in a zero from the prize fund and it could very quickly go from £1,000,000 to £100!"
Contestants will work in teams of three and are given the opportunity to use a lifeline. This allows them to swap a question for a new one if they think they might answer the first question incorrectly, giving them a second chance but also giving them some sort of penalty for having to rely on the lifeline.
Throughout the game, contestants are reduced until only one player is left to answer the final two questions, meaning the pressure is well and truly on for that final contestant!
With just seven questions between contestants and that £1million jackpot, will anyone be taking home the huge winnings?
Commenting on his new hosting duties, Dara said: "I’m delighted to host this new quiz show for C4 and Mighty Productions. It should be funny and tense and you, at home, will definitely think you could have done better than the contestants. Plus, I get to keep any of the money they don’t win! I think that’s the deal, I didn’t read the small print."
Jo Street, C4’s head of Daytime and Features, added: "Having one million pounds up for grabs in a quiz is thrilling and it also makes me feel a bit sick. One & Six Zeros is a really clever format which the audience will be able to play along with, and Dara is the perfect host to steer the contestants through the nerves, the laughs and the drama of potentially winning a life changing amount of cash."
One & Six Zeros is coming to Channel 4 soon.
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
