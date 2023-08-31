One Piece cast: Who's who in the live-action adaptation

The One Piece cast is gracing our screens as the long-awaited live-action One Piece adaptation is finally here!

After previously adapting the influential anime, Cowboy Bebop, Netflix has turned to another much-loved series: Eiichiro Oda's One Piece. Whilst this swashbuckling adventure has been running for some time in both manga and anime form, this is the very first time that the series has gone live-action. Now, we'll get to see Monkey D. Luffy on the hunt for the mythical One Piece treasure in a whole new way.

Below, you can find more information about the One Piece cast, including who's playing each member of the Straw Hats, plus where else you might have seen them before.

Meet the One Piece cast: Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Iñaki Godoy leads the One Piece cast as Monkey D. Luffy. As a child, he ate the Gum-Gum Fruit, which gave him the power to stretch his body far out of proportion, like rubber. He's on a quest to track down Gold Roger's mythical treasure, the One Piece, and wants to become the King of the Pirates.

Where else have you seen Iñaki Godoy? Godoy has also appeared in The Imperfects, MexZombies, Blue Demon, Go Youth!, La querida del Centauro, ¿Quién mató a Sara? and Sin miedo a la verdad.

Colton Osorio (Cha Cha Real Smooth) plays a younger version of Luffy in the show.

Emily Rudd as Nami

(Image credit: Casey Crafford/Netflix)

Emily Rudd plays Nami. She's a fiercely independent thief, expert navigator and wields a Bo Staff with great effect. Speaking to Tudum, Rudd described her as the "cool, calm, collected cat burglar of the group."

Where else have you seen Emily Rudd? You might remember Rudd from the Fear Street movies or she's also starred in The Romanoffs, Electric Dreams, Sea Change and Olive Forever. She also appeared in DJ Snake and Justin Bieber's "Let Me Love You" music video.

Lily Fisher (General Hospital, Blonde) will portray the younger version of Nami, showing how she always knew how to take what she wanted, even at a young age.

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

(Image credit: Joe Alblas/Netflix)

Mackenyu is playing "Pirate Hunter", Roronoa Zoro. Zoro is a highly gifted fighter who wants to become the greatest swordsman to ever live, and is known for wielding a trio of swords (one in either hand, with the third in his mouth). He's standoffish at first, but is loyal to the end.

Where else have you seen Mackenyu? You might have seen Mackenyu in Oyaji, the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movies, Bitter Sweet, Pacific Rim: Uprising, Peach Girl, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final, Knights of the Zodiac, or The Kindergarten Detective, among others.

Maximilian Lee Piazza plays the younger zoro, revealing how he became the greatest swordsman ever.

Taz Skylar as Sanji

(Image credit: Casey Crafford/Netflix)

Taz Skylar portrays Sanji, a talented (and impeccably well dressed) chef who channels his charm into his waiting style working at the floating restaurant, Baratie. Like Luffy, he's also got a dream: finding the All Blue, supposedly the only place where fish from all four of One Piece's seas can be found. He also hates oregano.

Where else have you seen Taz Skylar? He's also been in The Lazarus Project, Agatha Raisin, Boiling Point, The Deal, Lie Low, The Kill Team, and The Deal.

Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear) plays the younger version of Sanji.

Jacob Romero as Usopp

(Image credit: Casey Crafford/Netflix)

Jacob Romero is playing Usopp, a good-natured member of the Straw Hats. Like his father, he's a talented sharpshooter and knows how to use a slingshot to great effect. He also knows how to spin a good story, even if he's a little prone to telling tall tales about adventures he's not actually been on (yet).

Where else have you seen Jacob Romero? Whilst he's part of the One Piece cast, you might also recognize Romero from Rap Sh!t, All Rise, Grey's Anatomy, Greenleaf, or The Resident.

Kevin Saula is playing the young Usopp, making One Piece his first professional acting credit.

Langley Kirkwood as Captain "Axe Hand" Morgan

(Image credit: Netflix)

Langley Kirkwood plays Captain "Axe Hand" Morgan. He's in charge of the Marine base, and is easy to spot because he has a metal prosthetic for a lower jaw and, unsurprisingly, given the nickname, an axe in place of a hand. He uses his formidable presence to inspire fear to those around him, including his son, Helmeppo.

Where else have you seen Langley Kirkwood? Kirkwood has appeared in Collision, The King's Horseman, Dominion, Banshee, The Catch, Invictus, My Country, Son of God and Black Sails.

Vincent Regan as Vice Admiral Garp

(Image credit: Netflix)

Vincent Regan plays Vice Admiral Garp. Garp is a bit of a legend in the Marines, being the man who captured the current King of the Pirates, Gold Roger. He's also keen to try and steer Luffy away from the life on the high seas.

Where else have you seen Vincent Regan? Regan has had roles in Luther: The Fallen Sun, The Royals, 300, Traces, The Bay, Poldark, Victoria, Strike Back and Snow White and the Huntsman, among others.

McKinley Belcher III as Arlong

(Image credit: Netflix)

McKinley Belcher III is on hand to bring Arlong, the half-human, half-sawfish shark hybrid pirate to life. Arlong is one of the most feared pirates sailing the East Blue, one of One Piece's oceans. Arlong's also not a fan of humans, and is ready to do whatever it takes to claim the One Piece treasure for himself.

Where else have you seen McKinley Belcher III? McKinley Belcher III has also been featured in Marriage Story, Mercy Street, Ozark, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Rizzoli & Isles, We Own This City, Law & Order: LA and FBI.

Craig Fairbrass as Zeff

(Image credit: Netflix)

Craig Fairbrass stars as Zeff. Once a fearsome pirate, he's now known as Chef Zeff and runs the Baratie, the floating restaurant in the sea. He's also become a surrogate father to Sanji.

Where else have you seen Craig Fairbrass? Besides One Piece, Fairbrass has also starred in EastEnders, For Queen & Country, Emmerdale London's Burning, Killing Time, Far Cry, Get Lucky, Villain, and A Violent Man, among other projects.

Who else is in the One Piece cast?

Buggy the Clown is another formidable foe Luffy will face. (Image credit: Netflix)

Whilst we've listed the Straw Hats above, Netflix has assembled a huge number of stars for the One Piece cast. Below, you can find more of the stars you can expect to see in the first season.

Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown

Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore

Steven Ward as Dracula Mihawk

Jandre Le Roux as Kuroobi

Ilia Isorelýs Paulino as Alvida

Peter Gadiot as Shanks

Aidan Scott as Helmeppo

Armand Aucamp as Bogard

Morgan Davies as Koby

One Piece is streaming on Netflix from Thursday, August 31.