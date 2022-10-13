She-Hulk season 1 finale explained: did She-Hulk fall in love?

After eight episodes of green transformations, uncanny breaks in the fourth wall and interesting cameos from other heroes in the Marvel Universe, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law season 1 finale aired, leaving viewers with a few question marks.

In the last few minutes of the season in particular, a number of revelations were made about some big names in the MCU that can have some serious implications. Plus, it seems writers are making She-Hulk’s (Tatiana Maslany) love life less of a "fluke" going forward, giving her a possible relationship with another hero. So what did we learn from the She-Hulk season 1 finale?

Keep reading and find out what it all could mean for the future of the MCU.

Who is the main villain in She-Hulk?

Jon Bass in She Hulk: Attorney at Law (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It turns out that the big bad of She-Hulk is not Titania (Jameela Jamil) after all. While the two have battled it out all season, Jennifer’s number one villain is actually the creepy client from her law firm, Todd Phelps (Jon Bass). He’s the leader behind Intelligencia, the agency responsible for cyber-bullying She-Hulk.

We aren’t sure if Todd has a future in the MCU given he was arrested, theoretically has no superpowers and isn’t very intimidating. However, since he’s a billionaire, perhaps he may wind up funding some sinister team of more viable villains later down the line.

Who did She-Hulk fall in love with?

Charlie Cox and Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Both Jennifer and She-Hulk haven’t exactly been lucky in love for most of the season. Regardless of what form she’s in, the men she’s come across have been weird, superficial or completely using her as a part of a hidden agenda. Then came along episode 8 of She-Hulk and the attorney got to meet everyone’s favorite martial arts expert from Hell’s Kitchen, Matt Murdock aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The chemistry between these two has been like peanut butter and jelly, making it seem like Jennifer found a match.

Their connection may be something viewers can really invest their energy in given Matt Murdock shows back up in the season 1 finale. In the final moments of the series, he faces tough questions from Jennifer’s family about his life and intentions with her. He reveals he’s in town to spend time with the strong woman for a week. While we won’t bring out wedding invitations just yet, it’s nice to see She-Hulk and Daredevil partner up romantically. Perhaps, she’ll make an appearance in the Daredevil reboot, Daredevil: Born Again.

Will there be a Hulk movie with Mark Ruffalo?

Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

To be perfectly blunt, we don’t know for sure. Marvel Studios hasn’t officially announced that a standalone Hulk film is in the works. However, in the She-Hulk season 1 finale, it certainly seems as if the MCU is gearing up for one.

When Jennifer literally breaks the fourth wall and goes to see Kevin — which turns out to be an AI system and not Marvel President Kevin Fiege — a revealing dialogue takes place. As she argues why Hulk shouldn’t return in a final sequence to save the day, the AI system states, "Bruce is supposed to return to explain what he was doing all season." Jennifer replies, "No, no, no we don’t need to hear any of that."

The conversation gets interesting when the computerized Kevin counters, "But we were going to introduce…" Before it can finish the statement, Jennifer interrupts by saying "Ugh, save it for the movie."

The last sentence seems to tease that a Hulk movie with Mark Ruffalo is forthcoming, but in Marvel fashion, things are being kept under wraps. Plus, the fact that Hulk does make an appearance in the finale with his son Skaar from Sakaar left fans with lots of questions that can only be answered properly with a film.

By the way, there are several projects in MCU’s Phase 6 that have been assigned tentative released dates but are untitled. Let’s hope one of the projects is about the original green hero.

Will Wong show up in another Marvel series?

Benedict Wong in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In one of Marvel’s famous end-credit scenes, Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) is seen in a containment cell. Then out of nowhere, Wong (Benedict Wong) pops up via a magic portal ready to help the prisoner escape. As Wong apologizes for being late, Emil asks the stunning question, "You got stuck doing another show didn’t you?"

Wong appears to coyly acknowledge that this was the case. That begs the question, what MCU series will the Sorcerer Supreme show up in next? If we had to guess, we’d venture to say he’ll next appear in Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Given both Agatha and Wong deal in the mystic arts, it makes sense.

All episodes of She-Hulk season 1 are now available to stream on Disney Plus. Be sure to catch the next Marvel release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuting on November 11.