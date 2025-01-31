Snow Girl season 2 episode 1 recap: Miren's back to investigate the grim murder of a teenage girl

The Snow Girl is a thrilling Netflix series based on the novels by Javier Castillo. After the huge success of Snow Girl season 1, we now have The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game, the second adaptation of the series that follows intern journalist, Miren Rojoa (Milena SmitThe Platform 2, Parallel Mothers).

The first season saw Miren caught up in an investigation into the disappearance of a five-year-old girl, Amaya, who went missing during a parade. If you want to find out what happened, we have got you covered with our The Snow Girl ending explained.

The second season sees Milena return as Miren Rojo and this time she is investigating an elite school that seems to be at the center of the disappearance and murder of two young girls. Together with Jaime (Miki Esparbé), an investigative journalist who arrives at the Sur newspaper fleeing from his past, can Miren and Jamie unearth the truth?

Here is everything that happens in The Snow Girl season 2 episode 1...

The first episode opens with Miren running down a beach in the dark, she is distressed and covered in what looks like blood. Someone is calling her name and she is trying to get away from them. As she falls to the ground, the screen goes blank.

We then see Miren on a different day at her book launch, looking happy and calm until she gets a parcel with her name on the front that someone has left at the bookshop desk. On the back of the parcel it says 'Do you want to play?' and inside there is a picture of someone called Laura Valdivia and the date 2012, in the picture the girl is bound and gagged and Miren recognizes her instantly and tells her mentor, Eduardo, that she is someone who went missing years ago.

While she opens the envelope, someone is filming Miren through the window on their phone. She feels someone watching her and looks outside the bookshop, but all she sees is a hooded figure walking away.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, two detectives - Belén and Chaparro - arrive at the scene of a crime, some teenagers who had broken into an abandoned hotel on the beach have found the body of a teenage girl, and the police have come to investigate. When they arrive they find her strung up on a makeshift cross with blood everywhere.

Jaime and Miren go to speak to Garrido. (Image credit: Julio Vergne/NETFLIX © 2024)

At home, Miren unlocks a door to her office where she keeps rows and rows of files containing information on missing person cases - she pulls one out and finds a missing person's poster on Laura Valdivia and compares it to the photo she was sent and thinks it is the same girl.

Miren calls Eduardo at home and asks if he has time to talk. She tells him that Laura Valdivia went missing in 2012 while she was just 17 and a pupil at one of Málaga's most prestigious schools. The last person to see Laura was her little brother, and the police put her disappearance down to a run-away after they found her phone in a bin near the train station.

At the police station, Belén is leading the team in the investigation of the murdered teenager, who they have identified as 17-year-old Alison after her grandmother reported her missing a few days ago. She was stabbed in the stomach and a post-mortem shows that there were no signs of a struggle and that she died more than two days ago. They also see a cross scratched into her arm, which she did herself a few months ago, judging by the scarring.

Miren goes on a radio show to talk about her new book before heading to work at the Sur newspaper where everyone welcomes her back after her book tour. When she gets there she finds someone else has taken over her desk and soon discovers it is Jaime, who her editor, Paco, tells her is her new partner.

Paco has a case that he wants Miren and Jaime on and shows them both pictures of Alison's body on its makeshift cross and tells them that the kids who found her body took the images and are selling them to the highest-paying paper, which is Sur. He wants them to write a piece on the murder for the weekend's edition and says to start with the school, Los Arcos, Alison went to, which happens to be the same one Jaime went to.

Miren is determined to link Alison's murder to Laura's disappearance. (Image credit: Julio Vergne/NETFLIX © 2024)

Jaime and Miren head to Los Arcos and Jaime gets them a meeting with the head teacher, Garrido, using his charm and the fact he used to attend the school himself. Garrido remembers Jaime and asks after his father like an old friend. Miren recognizes the man leaving the headmaster's office as Alberto Mendoza, a businessman who Garrido explains is helping him with a few charity projects. He says that Alison was a devout Christian who was intelligent and enjoyed a religious debate but could be a rebel like most kids her age.

Miren asks Garrido about Laura Valdivia, another student who went missing from his school 9 years ago. He says he remembers her but doesn't think it has anything to do with Alison. He tells Miren and Jaime that both girls had good grades from scholarships but nothing else in common. After the meeting, Jaime isn't happy about Miren going rogue in their interview with Garrido and tells her she should talk to him first next time. But Miren isn't pleased about being lectured and tells him that she knows why he was kicked out of Madrid and Jaime seems spooked and tells her he will get a taxi back to the office.

Belén goes to Alison's house where Chaparro is collecting forensic evidence. Belén speaks to Alison's grandmother and asks her about Alison's time at Los Arcos and whether she knew anything about the scar in the shape of a cross on her grandaughter's arm. The grandmother has no idea what she is talking about and sobs.

Later, Chaparro calls Belén from the hotel where Alison's body was found to say they have discovered her school bag, which is full of books and it seems she came straight from school to the abandoned hotel. Alison's phone and the murder weapon still haven't been found. Chaparro asks a police officer if someone can take photos of the bystanders, who have all come to watch as the police do their jobs and his attention lands on one man in particular.

Miren goes to the school assembly about Alison and watches as Garrido talks to the students about Alison's murder. As everyone is coming out of the assembly, Miren spots Ignacio “Nacho” Valdivia - Laura's brother and asks him for a chat. She introduces herself but he doesn't want to talk and she is asked to leave the school.

Back at the office, Jaime calls his daughter, Olivia, to tell her that he is looking forward to seeing her in Madrid in a few weeks. He then researches Laura Valdivia and watches news reports from when she went missing, which show her brother that Miren just tried to talk to, but as a young boy.

Miren meets Eduardo and talks about Laura and Alison's cases, she is convinced they are linked and he tells her she is getting obsessed again, like she did with Amaya. She is upset when he reminds her that her hunt for Amaya almost got her killed and they argue.

Miren tracks Nacho down at work at the fishing docks and he isn't pleased to see her. He explains he didn't know Alison but knew that she seemed sad all the time and hung out with a bad crowd. Miren tells Nacho that she is going to find Laura for him and gives him her number in case he thinks of anything that might be useful.

Miren goes to meet Jaime and he asks what they told her about him. She explains that she knows he was fired becasue he published misinformation about a judge. He tells her he has been looking into Laura's disappearance and he agrees that her case could be linked to Alison's, but they need real proof.

Miren talks to Laura's brother, Nacho. (Image credit: Julio Vergne/NETFLIX © 2024)

At the police station, Belén and Chaparro are going through Alison's school books and they find a slip of paper tucked into an exercise book with a phone number on it. Chaparro confirms it is her handwriting and they get the police team to find out whose number it is.

In a quiet church, someone called Roberto is sitting at the back, watching Alison's grandmother sobbing and praying at the front. He walks to the front of the church and tells the grandmother he is sorry for her loss before lighting a candle. He is the same man who caught Chaparro's eye amongst the bystanders at the hotel.

Eduardo calls Miren and apologizes for their argument earlier, but she doesn't pick up so he leaves a voicemail instead telling her he is sorry. At work, he is moderating an exam when he starts to feel unwell and collapses.

Later, it is 2am and Miren is working on an evidence board in her flat, trying to connect Laura and Alison's cases. Paco calls her with the news that Eduardo had a heart attack and has died, leaving her devastated.

At the end of the episode, we see Alison in a video recording herself doing a dare where she runs in front of a speeding train to try and 'prove she is worthy of The Soul Game'. She narrowly avoids getting hit by the train and seems happy as she cuts the recording and the screen goes blank.

All six episodes of The Snow Girl 2: The Soul Game are available to stream on Netflix now.