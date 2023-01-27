The Snow Girl cast: who's who in the Netflix thriller series

The Snow Girl is a new Spanish thriller series that follows a young newspaper journalist who becomes obsessed with finding a missing child who disappeared during a parade.

Based on the bestselling novel by Javier Castillo, the Netflix series joins a whole host of gripping crime programs such as Stay Close, Kaleidoscope, and One of Us Is Lying, and will focus on what happens when a journalist conducts a parallel investigation to the local law enforcement.

But who's in the new Netflix drama? Here's everything you need to know about The Snow Girl cast.

The Snow Girl cast

Milena Smit as Miren Rojo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Miren Rojo is an intern journalist who finds herself at the center of an investigation when a five-year-old girl goes missing during a parade. Although she's often looked down upon for not being an established writer, Miren is very headstrong.

Milena Smit recently starred in Pedro Almodóvar's movie Parallel Mothers where she played the role of Ana Manso Ferreras. She has also had roles in the Spanish supernatural thriller series Alma and the movie No matarás.

José Coronado as Eduardo

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eduardo is Miren's mentor and journalist colleague who assists her with the investigation. He seems to have more faith in her than other journalists at the paper, and the two have an interesting dynamic as he's more level-headed and experienced.

He's played by José Coronado, who has starred in many TV shows and movies including Wrong Side of the Tracks, The Perfect Family, and The Invisible Guest.

Aixa Villagrán as Belén Millán

(Image credit: Netflix)

Belén is one of the detectives leading the investigation into Amaya's death. She's a fiercely determined detective who has a laid-back demeanor but isn't afraid to do what it takes to get the job done.

She's played by Aixa Villagrán who has starred in TV shows such as Perfect Life, Paco's Men and the Netflix movie Crazy About Her.

Tristán Ulloa as David Luque

(Image credit: Netflix)

David is a family friend of Ana and Álvaro, Amaya's distraught parents. He has a wife and family of his own, but the police soon find out some shocking truths about him making him the prime suspect. It's up to David to try and prove his innocence.

Tristán Ulloa is probably best known for the Netflix series Warrior Nun and he has also had roles in Terminator: Dark Fate and Snatch.

Loreto Mauleón as Ana Núñe

(Image credit: Netflix)

Ana is Amaya's mother who is absolutely destroyed by her daughter's disappearance, although she firmly believes she's still alive. She works as a doctor in a local hospital and has a seemingly normal life until the kidnapping shattered her world.

Loreto Mauleón is an actress who is known for her work on God's Crooked Lines, Patria and Express.

Raúl Prieto as Álvaro Núñe

Álvaro is Ana's husband and Amaya's father. He is a cartoonist and illustrates works to provide for his family. Amaya went missing while he was buying her a balloon and had his back turned for a moment, something he deeply regrets.

Actor Raúl Prieto has also starred in La señora, We Will Be Happy Now and Hereje.