Ten Pound Poms cast: Who's who in the period drama

Want to know which famous faces you'll see cropping up in the Ten Pound Poms cast?

Ten Pound Poms is a new drama from BAFTA-winner, Danny Brocklehurst produced by the team behind Sex Education. A co-production between the BBC and Australian streaming service, Stan, the six-part series follows a group of expats who leave post-war Britain behind in 1956 to start afresh on the other side of the world.

For the low price of £10 (equivalent to roughly £350 in today's money), they were promised a chance at a better quality of life and plenty of fun in the sun, though when they arrive, they soon find that life down under isn't quite as perfect as they were led to believe.

Read on to find out a little bit more info about the stars that make up the Ten Pound Poms cast, and more about their characters.

Ten Pound Poms cast: Michelle Keegan as Kate Thorne

Michelle Keegan stars as Kate, a nurse who's left the UK behind (without her fiance) who we're told is doing "whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past". Michelle said her character has "an emotional connection to the country", and we're due to find out exactly what's drawn her down to Australia as the show progresses.

Where else have you seen Michelle Keegan? Michelle is known for playing Tina McIntyre in Corrie, though she's also starred in Brassic, Our Girl, Ordinary Lies and has featured in Plebs and Tina and Bobby.

Warren Brown as Terry Roberts

Warren Brown plays the Roberts family patriarch, Terry. Although the show's set more than a decade on from the end of World War Two, he's still deeply affected by his experiences in the war and decides to make the move with his wife and family to chase a better life.

Where else have you seen Warren Brown? Brown has featured in a range of British crime dramas, including The Responder, Trigger Point and, most notably, Luther. You might also know him from Grownups, X Company, Liar, Desperate Measures or the action series, Strike Back.

Faye Marsay as Annie Roberts

Faye Marsay plays Annie, Terry's wife. She's the one who spots the ten-pound passage ad in the papers and suggests that the family makes the move to Australia, and convinces Terry and their two kids to emigrate.

Where else have you seen Faye Marsay? Marsay has appeared in Andor, Game of Thrones, Pride, Deep Water, McMafia, Bancroft, Black Mirror and Love, Nina, among others.

Finn Treacy as Peter Roberts and Hattie Hook as Pattie Roberts

Hattie Hook plays Terry and Annie's teenage daughter, Pattie. Pattie is described as an intelligent and responsible young girl who's doing well at school whilst also harboring a mysterious secret.

Where else have you seen Hattie Hook? Hook has had roles in Savage River, My Life is Murder and Of an Age.

Meanwhile, Finn Treacy stars as Peter, Pattie's younger brother. Unlike his sister, Peter struggles with his schoolwork, and he gets bullied because of his love of nature; Finn Treacy affectionately calls him "really loveable but just a bit weird".

Where else have you seen Finn Treacy? Treacy has appeared in The Portable Door, Barrumbi Kids, Young Rock and The Strange Chores.

Rob Collins as Ron

Rob Collins plays Ron, an indigenous Australian war veteran who is apparently struggling with feeling like an outsider in his own country. He works at the same site as Terry, and is a key figure in the local community who's trying to balance protecting those close to him whilst trying to carve out a life in a world that was very much set against them.

Where else have you seen Rob Collins? Collins has also appeared in Cleverman, Glitch, Mystery Road, Total Control, Firebrite and RFDS. He's due to appear in Catherine Tate's upcoming comedy series, Queen of Oz.

Who else stars in Ten Pound Poms?

As an ensemble drama, there are more actors set to star in Ten Pound Poms. Here's who else you can expect to see cropping up:

Stephen Curry as JJ Walker

David Field as Dean

Emma Hamilton as Sheila Anderson

Leon Ford as Bill Anderson

Berynn Schwerdt as Arty

Cheree Cassidy as Marlene

Ten Pound Poms starts airing on Sunday, May 14 at 9 pm on BBC One with new episodes airing on a weekly basis in the same slot.

All six episodes will be made available to stream on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs.

In Australia, the show will air as a Stan Original Series.