The best murder mystery show I've watched all year is now on Netflix for US viewers

New crime thrillers land on streaming sites so often these days that we are spoilt for choice... but every now and then one stands out from the rest and that is exactly what happened when I watched A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

The British show, which landed on BBC iPlayer in the UK last month and is now available in the US on Netflix from today (Thursday, August 1), is a teen drama series based on the hugely successful mystery thrillers by Holly Jackson.

The series follows Pip Fitz-Amobi a teenager who becomes determined to solve the murder of a local schoolgirl, Andie Bell, after growing convinced that the police pinned the case on the wrong person when the crime happened five years ago.

At the time Andie's boyfriend Sal Singh admitted to killing her before going on to take his own life. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single-minded Pip isn't so sure and she’s determined to prove it.

Pip soon finds herself obsessed with the cold case, and working alongside Sal's brother, Ravi, the pair realize that if Sal isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, but how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?

The deeper Pip digs into the local mystery, the more secrets she unearths and the more danger she finds herself in. But is she willing to risk the lives of her loved ones in order to get to the truth?

Pip is on a mission to get answers. (Image credit: BBC)

With only six episodes that are just 40 minutes long, this is the sort of box set you can binge in a weekend. The episodes are gripping enough to keep you on the edge of your seat but not so complicated that your head will be spinning with confusing clues by the end of each one. I have also watched a lot of rime shows for work, and this one has twists and turns that I didn't see coming.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I loved the series when I watched it and have been recommending it to everyone who asks for my latest favorite show. We have also recapped every episode for you on What To Watch and also have an ending explained (see above) so settle down on the sofa and dive into the world of Pip and her amazing crime-solving skills.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is now available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Netflix in the US.