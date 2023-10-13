The Good Ship Murder cast: who's who in the mystery series

The Good Ship Murder is a new Channel 5 drama that follows an unlikely duo as they solve mysteries aboard a cruise ship.

Life on the ship is exciting and glamorous but there are jealousies, rivalries and deep divides hidden below the surface and, as the ship docks at its first port of call, a passenger is found murdered, causing a chaotic chain of events.

Coronation Street stars Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward lead the cast of this intriguing drama series, which has a rotating cast of guest stars each week, so there'll be plenty of interesting characters on board.

Here's everything you need to know about The Good Ship Murder cast...

Shayne Ward as Jack Grayling

(Image credit: Channel 5)

Jack Grayling is a cruise ship singer and ex-cop who finds himself teaming up with a first officer to get to the bottom of what's going on. They become a bit of an unlikely duo but need to put their differences aside if they want to succeed.

Shayne Ward won the second season of The X Factor and has since gone on to have a singing and acting career. He starred alongside co-star Catherine Tyldesley on Coronation Street, where he played Aidan Connor, and has also starred in The Ascent and G-Loc.

Catherine Tyldesley as Kate Woods

(Image credit: Channel 5)

First Officer Kate Woods is very career-focused and hopes she can become captain one day. Despite working on a cruise ship, she has no idea how to relax, and Jack's spontaneity stresses her out at first.

Catherine Tyldesley is best known for her role as Eva Price in Coronation Street which she played between 2011–2018. She also starred in the ITV thriller Viewpoint and BBC's Scarborough.

Claire Sweeney as Beverley Carnell

(Image credit: Channel 5)

Beverley Carnell is the ship's entertainment director, whose job involves keeping those on board amused during their journey. But when there's a series of murders going on in the background, it's no easy task!

Claire Sweeney is best known for her role as Lindsey Corkhill in the Channel 4 soap Brookside, and is a series regular on Coronation Street, playing the role of Cassandra Plummer.

Geoffrey Breton as Piers de Vreese

(Image credit: Channel 5)

We don't know much about Piers de Vreese just yet, but since there's a rotating cast of stars arriving on the ship each week, it's likely he's one of the characters we meet along this surprisingly perilous journey.

Actor Geoffrey Breton starred in the TV mini-series The Diary of Anne Frank, where he played the role of Peter Van Daan. He has also appeared in the BBC medical soap Doctors and played Mark Phillips in The Crown.

Who else is in The Good Ship Murder?

There are a few more names attached to the project, although we don't know much about their individual characters just yet, so it seems like certain things are being kept under wraps!

Here are additional cast members who will appear in The Good Ship Murder...