The Good Ship Murder's Ross Adams: 'Colin wants to be everyone's friend!'

Former Hollyoaks star Ross Adams is delighted about his new role as cruise director Colin Smallwood in Channel 5's drama The Good Ship Murder season 2.

Ross joins the show for the second series, replacing Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney whose character, Beverley Carnell, has taken a sabbatical from the ship — and as it happens, he didn't have to look too far for inspiration for his character because he's had a few cruise ship holidays himself!

We caught up with Ross to find out all about Colin — and whether we can expect to see his character dragged into crime-solving with his crewmates Jack Grayling (Shayne Ward) and Kate Woods (Catherine Tyldesley)...

Ross Adams interview for The Good Ship Murder season 2

We gather you've just returned from a cruise holiday! Were you a big fan of cruises before you were cast as Colin? "I actually was — I remember, we did our first cruise probably about five or six years ago, and I remember thinking 'mm, I don't think that'll be for me', because I had this preconceived idea that it would be full of old people, and it would be quite boring! It was my husband who said, 'come on Ross, you're gonna really love it, you wake up every day in a different place', so I half-heartedly agreed to this cruise holiday, and I loved it from the get-go! We've probably done about five or six now — funnily enough, this cruise that we've just come back from was booked before I knew about The Good Ship Murder job. I think if I'd have known I was going to spend a large part of last summer on a cruise ship, I might have picked a different holiday! But it was gorgeous all the same."

So when the role of Colin came your way, did it feel like the perfect part for you? "Oh, absolutely! I feel enormously lucky really, because as I was leaving Hollyoaks [where Ross played Scott Drinkwell from 2015-2024], I suddenly thought, 'I've got no idea what I'm going to do next'. I was at Hollyoaks for almost 10 years, so you do worry as an actor that you might struggle to find other work. Then, thankfully, the casting director got in touch and asked me to audition for Colin, and I remember reading the script and thinking, 'this would be so much fun!' I think the character was originally meant to be about 15-20 years older than me — in the audition script, Colin was written very much as an older character, there were a lot of references to the 80s, so I did wonder if they would go for an older actor. But I just put my own spin on it and tried to have fun with it."

Colin (Ross Adams) is a consummate showman (Image credit: Channel 5)

The series films on a real cruise ship, with the location shoots taking place in Malta. Were you excited for that side of things? "Colin goes off on a few excursions, so I did have a lot of stuff in Malta. Malta's beautiful — I'd actually been there on a cruise, but I'd only had about nine hours to wander around Valletta, so this time I got to see a lot more of Malta in general. I feel like I was really lucky, because a lot of Colin's stuff is on the ship, because he's leading the entertainment team, and he introduces Jack for his big song in every episode, but I did get to see a lot of Malta. And when we were on the cruise ship, I got on in Madeira and we went round the Canary Islands for about a week, then in the second week we did northern Europe, so we went up around Norway, and then the final week of the cruise was around France and southern Spain. It was gorgeous!"

Will we see Colin getting involved in any crimesolving with Jack and Kate? "Yes, he does! Colin and Bev are quite different — Bev seems to kind of rule with an iron fist, she's quite firm, while Colin wants to be everybody's friend. So he does end up getting involved in the various scrapes that happen. He's also really good friends with Frankie, who's a new character for series two, played by Kiza Deen, who I worked with on Hollyoaks many, many years ago. She's head of security, so Colin ends up being involved in various things through her. He really does try to be everybody's friend — when you first meet him, he does a kind of briefing with the entertainment team, and he fills it with really awful dad jokes, and the team are all kind of looking at him thinking, 'who is this crazy guy who's just tipped up?' He's a bit of a try-hard, but hopefully, the audience should warm up to him because if nothing else, he's trying his best!"

The Good Ship Murder Season 2 launches on Friday, January 10 at 9pm on Channel 5