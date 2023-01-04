The Lying Life of Adults cast: Meet the stars of the Netflix drama

The Lying Life of Adults cast is on hand to bring Elena Ferrante's 2020 novel of the same name (opens in new tab) to life in a six-part Italian-language drama for Netflix.

Like the novel, The Lying Life of Adults centers on Giovanna and paints a picture of her transition from childhood to adolescence in 1990s Naples. As Netflix explains, the series follows Giovanna's journey through two versions of the same city which fear and hate each other; the wealthy and refined part that she first grew up in, and the less polished but more exciting areas that she begins being drawn to.

Read on to get up to speed with all the stars that feature in The Lying Life of Adults cast now that the show has hit Netflix.

The Lying Life of Adults cast: Giordana Marengo as Giovanna

Giovanna is at the heart of the story. (Image credit: Eduardo Castaldo/Netflix)

Giordana Marengo is leading the cast as The Lying Life of Adults's protagonist, Giovanna. The show sees Giovanna trying to get to the bottom of a family mystery, all the while she's navigating growing pains as she becomes a teenager.

This is Giordana Marengo's first major role.

Valeria Golino as Vittoria

Giovanna's journey sees her tracking down Vittoria. (Image credit: Eduardo Castaldo/Netflix)

Valeria Golino plays Vittoria, Giovanna's aunt. Vittoria goes on to play an important role in her life as she grows up, as Giovanna grows increasingly more interested in tracking down her mysterious aunt.

Where else have you seen Valeria Golino? Golino is likely best known for her appearances in The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus, Rain Man, the Top Gun parody movie Hot Shots! and Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Alessandro Preziosi as Andrea

Andrea, Giovanna's father. (Image credit: Eduardo Castaldo/Netflix)

Alessandro Preziosi stars as Andrea, Giovanna's father. Andrea is growing more disapproving of his daughter's behavior, as he's worried she's becoming more like Vittoria.

Where else have you seen Alessandro Preziosi? Preziosi has appeared in Medici, None Like Us, Black Out, Loose Cannons and Masantoni, among many other roles over his lengthy career.

Pina Turco as Nella

Gomorrah star Pina Turco features as Nella. (Image credit: Eduardo Castaldo/Netflix)

Pina Turco stars as Giovanna's mother, Nella.

Where else have you seen Pina Turco? Turco has featured in Cha cha cha, Un posto al sole, Fortuna, Una femmina, The Vice of Hope and in Gomorrah.

Azzurra Mennella as Ida

Azzurra Mennella as Ida. (Image credit: Eduardo Castaldo/Netflix )

Azzurra Mennella plays Ida who is one of Giovanna's friends in the show.

Where else have you seen Azzurra Mennella? Like Giordana Marengo, Mennella is a relative newcomer, though she did star in Il Commissario Ricciardi.

Rossella Gamba as Angela

Angela and Giovanna together. (Image credit: Eduardo Castaldo/Netflix)

Rossella Gamba plays Angela, Ida's sister and another close friend of Giovanna.

Where else have you seen Rossella Gamba? Gamba's previous acting credits include appearances in Don Matteo, Talent High School — Il sogno di Sofia and La vita che corrie.

Who else stars in The Lying Life of Adults?

The above stars aren't the only actors who appear in The Lying Life of Adults. Additional cast includes:

Raffaella Rea as Costanza

Biagio Forestieri as Mariano

Susy Del Giudice as Margherita

Giuseppe Brunetti as Corrado

Maria Vera Ratti as Giuliana

Gianluca Spagnoli as Tonino

Adriano Pantaleo as Rosario

Giovanni Buselli as Roberto

The Lying Life of Adults is now available to stream on Netflix.