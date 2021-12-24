The ultimate 2021 Christmas Quiz!

Christmas Quiz! Test your knowledge of Strictly and other telly favourites with our trivia challenge

Looking for some fun entertainment for all the family over Christmas? We have got the ultimate quiz that takes a look back over the last year of TV, film, and major events... but how much can you remember? Get ready to take our 2021 Christmas Quiz...

SOAPS

1. Which original Neighbours character appeared as a ghost on the Christmas Day episode in 2018?

2. EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis (Frankie) topped the leaderboard with which dance in week six of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing?

3. Who did Tracy Barlow try to kill with a crowbar at Christmas on Coronation Street in 2004?

4. Which Emmerdale character was born on Christmas Day 1998?

5. Which long-time Coronation Street love-rivals got into a massive brawl on Christmas Day 2016?

6. What life-changing illness was Luke Morgan diagnosed with on Hollyoaks in 2019?

7. What shock discovery did Tanya Branning make on EastEnders on Christmas Day in 2007?

8. Who killed Tom King on Emmerdale?

9. Name the fictional town where BBC daytime drama, Doctors is set?

10. How many years has Home and Away been running for?

TV TRIVIA

1. Which hit ITV show had to be taken off the air in late 2021 after Storm Arwen disrupted production?

2. Why did ITV’s Loose Women feature its first ever all-male panel in 2020?

3. What is the name of the real estate agency featured in the Netflix hit reality series, Selling Sunset?

4. Who was the first celebrity dancer to be voted off this year’s Strictly Come Dancing?

5. Which 80s cartoon character got a reboot with two animated series on Netflix this year?

6. Which long-running US reality TV series ended its run this summer after 20 seasons?

7. Who was the winner of this year’s Great British Bake Off on Channel 4?

8. Which hit BBC drama follows the investigations of AC-12?

9. Which hit survival drama became Netflix’s most-watched series in late 2021?



10. Who played Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of The Crown?

MOVIES

1. Which film won Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards?

a) Nomadland

b) Promising Young Woman

c) Minari

2. How many James Bond films have there been including No Time To Die?

3. Which 1946 film starring James Stewart and Donna Reed has become a Christmas classic?

4. Which Marvel Comics superhero did the late Chadwick Boseman play in films including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: End Game?

5. Which TV/radio presenter made an appearance in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga?

6. A Boy Called Christmas is based on a book by which bestselling author?

7. How many Fast & Furious films have there been so far?

8. In Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings which US city does Shaun (aka Xu Shangi-Chi) live in?

9. Which Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star was stalked by maniac Michael Myers in horror sequel Halloween Kills?

10. Who is the King of Halloween Town in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas?

MIXED TRIVIA

1. ABBA have reunited for a new studio album. What is it called?

2. Who were the winners of this year’s Love Island on ITV2

3. Which famous American composer and lyricist passed away in November 2021 at the age of 91?

4. What are the names of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two children?

5. Who became the most expensive English football player ever after a transfer deal worth £100 million?

6. What was #FreeBritney?

7. Which bestselling author’s latest novel is called Beautiful World, Where Are You?

8. How old was tennis player Emma Raducanu when she won THAT Grand Slam tournament at the US Open?

9. Who was Series 2 of ITV’s The Masked Singer won by?

10. What was the name of Barack Obama’s bestselling 2020 memoir?

ANSWERS



SOAPS

1. Jim Robinson (played by Alan Dale)

2. Tango

3. Karen McDonald

4. Belle Dingle

5. Nick Tilsley and Peter Barlow

6. Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)

7. Her husband Max had been having an affair with his stepdaughter Stacey!

8. His son, Carl King

9. Letherbridge

10. 33. It was first shown in Australia in January 1988



TV TRIVIA

1. I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

2. It was part of International Men's Day

3. The Oppenheim Group

4. Nina Wadia

5. He-Man

6. Keeping Up With The Kardashians

7. Giuseppe Dell'Anno

8. Line Of Duty

9. Squid Game

10. Gillian Anderson



MOVIES

1. a) Nomadland

2. 25

3. It's A Wonderful Life

4. T'Challa/Black Panther

5. Graham Norton

6. Matt Haig

7. Nine

8. San Francisco

9. Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace

10. Jack Skellington



MIXED TRIVIA

1. Voyage

2. Liam Reardon and Millie Court

3. Stephen Sondheim

4. Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

5. Jack Grealish

6. A social media movement started by Britney Spears fans, campaigning to end a controversial conservatorship which put the singer’s dad, Jamie Spears in charge of her finances/daily life since 2008.

7. Sally Rooney

8. 18-years-old

9. Joss Stone as Sausage

10. A Promised Land

