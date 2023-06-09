The Wonder Weeks cast: who's who in the Netflix movie

The Wonder Weeks is a Dutch comedy movie that follows the often complicated world of modern parenting through the eyes of a group of young mothers.

Available exclusively on Netflix, the movie clocks in at just under two hours and follows a great cast to tell the story of how struggling parents band together to help each other through the "wonder weeks" of their children's lives.

The official synopsis for the movie is: "Different young mothers help each other at a "Mama club" on how best to get through life as mothers and with their lives as a partner for their lovers.

Here's everything you need to know about The Wonder Weeks cast...

Sallie Harmsen as Anne

Sallie Harmsen as Anne. (Image credit: Netflix)

Anne is a young mother who is very focused on her career. She soon realizes that juggling work and parenthood is no easy task, prompting her to join "The Mamas Club", founded by another like-minded mother.

Sallie Harmsen has starred in movies such as Accused, Loft, and Blade Runner 2049.

Yolanthe Cabau as Ilse

Yolanthe Cabau as Lise. (Image credit: Netflix)

Lise is another member of The Mamas Club. She struggles to balance the societal pressures of being married to a man from another culture, as well as her motherhood.

Yolanthe Cabau has starred in movies such as Just Say Yes, F*ck Love Too, and Polis Akademisi: Alaturka.

Sarah Chronis as Roos and Katja Schuurman as Kim

Sarah Chronis as Roos & Katja Schuurman as Kim. (Image credit: Netflix)

Roos and Kim are a married couple who come together to offer young parents some company and advice while they're trying to navigate this difficult stage of life.

Sarah Chronis is best known for her role as Eva Persijn in the television series Onderweg naar morgen. She also starred in the movies Something About Love and Quarter Live.

Katja Schuurman is an actress, singer, and television personality. She is best known for her role as Stella in the TV series S1NGLE.

Louis Talpe as Kaj

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kaj is another part of the alliance that Roos and Kim have formed, trying to help new parents as best they can.

Louis Talpe is known for roles in Mega Mindy and Good Times, Bad Times. Talpe has recently appeared in the ABC-produced drama, Of Kings and Prophets and the sports drama directed by Kieron J. Walsh, The Racer.

Soy Kroon as Barry

Sallie Harmsen as Anne & Soy Kroon as Barry. (Image credit: Netflix)

Barry is Anne's husband who is trying to help navigate parenthood alongside his wife.

Soy Kroon is known for his role in Goede tijden, slechte tijden and it's spinoff Nieuwe Tijden where he played Sil Selmhorst.