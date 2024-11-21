This Thanksgiving movie is among the best holiday movies (any holiday) ever made — and it's free to watch!

My wife and I were talking recently about a slightly contentious topic between us: when is it OK to start celebrating Christmas? She’s ready shortly after Halloween ends, while I want to wait until after Thanksgiving. She made a rather astute point on why Christmas seems to begin earlier and earlier each year: Thanksgiving doesn’t market itself well enough.

There’s a dearth of Thanksgiving music and movies, while Christmas content is seemingly endless; even though TV is more likely to have Thanksgiving-themed episodes, they’re still far outnumbered by those dealing with the Christmas season. This year alone, Hallmark (Three Wiser Men and a Boy), Netflix (Hot Frosty) and even movie theaters (Red One) have been rolling out the Christmas content more than a month before the actual holiday.

That isn’t to say there aren’t any Thanksgiving movies to enjoy if you’re like me and like to celebrate Turkey Day before getting into the Christmas spirit. And thankfully, one Thanksgiving movie is among the best holiday movies (any holiday) ever made: Steve Martin and John Candy’s Planes, Trains and Automobiles. Added bonus, Planes, Trains and Automobiles is streaming online for free on Pluto TV ahead of Thanksgiving this year.

Written and directed by one of the kings of 1980s movies, John Hughes, Planes, Trains and Automobiles focuses on something we can all relate to with Thanksgiving — the hell that is Thanksgiving travel. Martin stars as Chicago advertising man Neal, who plans to catch a late flight back to his home after a business trip in New York. However, he encounters every obstacle in doing so — snow, over-booked reservations and the antics of one Del Griffith (Candy), who becomes Neal’s reluctant travel companion. Can Neal get back to Chicago in time for Thanksgiving dinner, and without killing Del first?

Martin and Candy, two comedy legends, are absolutely hilarious together here. Candy’s big, loveable oaf just keeps making a mess of things despite his best intentions, while Martin is in a near-constant state of nearly blowing his top (and in one memorable and profanity-laden moment completely lets loose). But the true magic of Planes, Trains and Automobiles is the moments of emotional sincerity from the two stars. These are easily among the best performances from both stars in their entire careers.

Anyone who has had to travel during the holidays can relate to the myriad of frustrations that Martin and Candy’s characters go through. Sure, some of their challenges may be dated (trouble paying with a credit card and issues being able to call someone are things of the past), but the sentiment of a trip going off the rails is something that still rings true even almost 40 years later.

I’d also argue that few movies hit the sentiment of the holiday season (Thanksgiving and Christmas) as well as Planes, Trains and Automobiles, as it’s all about wanting to spend time with those you love and showing grace and kindness to those in need.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aside from a few scenes with some salty language (the movie is rated R), this movie is a great one to watch with the family this Thanksgiving (if you have younger kids, maybe wait until they go to bed).

Again, you can watch Planes, Trains and Automobiles for free on Pluto TV, the ad-supported platform that you can watch on your TV or computer. The movie is also streaming on Paramount Plus for subscribers.

Even if you’re already in full Christmas mode, don’t overlook Thanksgiving or this classic Thanksgiving movie.

Watch the Planes, Trains and Automobiles trailer right here: