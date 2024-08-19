Three questions I need the Love Island USA season 6 reunion to answer

The guilty pleasure of the summer, Love Island USA season 6, continues its run with a highly-anticipated Love Island USA season 6 reunion, airing on Monday, August 19, at 9 pm ET on Peacock.

Like most fans of the show, I'm excited to see the special episode of the series as this season has truly been one for the books, with What to Watch naming Love Island USA season 6 the best in the history of the American franchise. With that said, in my excitement about the forthcoming reunion, I started to think about what questions I'd like to see host Ariana Madox ask the Love Island USA season 6 cast.

For example, does Serena's family now like Kordell? How do Kordell's sisters feel about Serena? How will Miguel and Leah make their long-distance relationship work with her in the US and him in the UK? Does Rob think he set a pop culture trend with his overalls island gear? Did Kordell wind up representing Cheez-It? (The answer to this is yes, as indicated by the following Instagram post from Kordell and Cheeze-It. )

Beyond these questions, I managed to think about more substantive things I hope are discussed at the reunion. There's a lot of buzz circling the antics that unfolded in Fiji and in the aftermath of the season, which I hope are discussed in-depth, including what happened between one final couple. So what are my top three questions I hope are answered at the Love Island USA season 6 reunion? Let's dive into it.

What happened between Kendall and Nicole?

Nicole and Kendall on Love Island USA season 6 (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

There has been a lot of speculation about whether or not season 6 finalists, Kendall and Nicole, are still together. After the show wrapped, unlike other season 6 couples, Kendall and Nicole haven't been posting pictures or videos together, they haven't put up "I miss you" type of posts on social media and to my knowledge, haven't done many, if any, joint interviews.

Speaking of interviews, Kendall went on the podcast The Viall Files back in July, and when he was asked about the status of him and Nicole, he confirmed they were together but followed that up with statements like, "There's still a lot of conversations that Nicole and I need to have," and "It's been tough for us to both sit alone in a room and have conversations." Check out his comments on TikTok .

Having said all of that, I'd love for the reunion to shed some light on what the status is between Kendall and Nicole, and why their relationship doesn't appear to have transitioned as smoothly outside the Villa.

Does Rob regret how he treated Leah?

There's an argument to be made that Rob's treatment of Leah the moment Andrea walked into season 6 as a bombshell made Leah a star. Fans sympathized with Leah when she was gutted by the snake wrangler's abrupt choice to dump her and be with Andrea. Furthermore, a number of viewers were outraged that it appeared he was gaslighting Leah for having genuine hurt feelings.

Then once Andrea was dumped from the island, Rob and Aaron helped push the narrative that it was all Leah's fault that Andrea was gone. Liv and Kaylor only added fuel to the fire when they noted Leah voted for Andrea to go home, and Rob was quick to let his anger get the best of him when he confronted Leah over the matter. (It's worth pointing out that Leah was a bit hazy on the term "active role" when it came to her voting to dump Andrea, so her claiming she had no real say in the matter isn't completely accurate.)

Now having had time to watch the episodes back, I'm curious to find out if Rob is apologetic for his actions in those moments. Does he wish he handled his breakup with Leah differently? Does he regret trying to portray her as some kind of villain?

Is there a path forward for Kaylor and Aaron?

Aaron and Kaylor on Love Island USA season 6 (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Kaylor has made it no secret heading into the reunion she and Aaron are not together. While it was reported by People she admits to their relationship being authentic on the island, outside of the Villa, Kaylor needed time to think. The antics of Casa Amor did a number on their bond.

However, fans of the couple shouldn't give up hope of a reconciliation. As People cites from Kaylor's interview on the BFF podcast, she states, "I don't wanna give up on us, but I definitely have my doubts and I was telling Aaron the other day, I have trust issues now and I don't wanna be that toxic person in this relationship."

Now the People article was published ahead of the reunion filming, so I want to see if the pair has managed to talk things out on the reunion stage and are willing to give things another chance.

The Love Island USA season 6 reunion streams on Peacock.