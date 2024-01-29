Trigger Point season 2 ending explained: How did Lana stop The Wave?

* This Trigger Point season 2 ending explained feature contains spoilers * After a roller coaster ride stuffed with twists, turns and IEDs, we’ve reached the finale of this gripping ITV thriller — but there are still loads of questions to answer.

The story began with the bombing of an East London power station, via drone, in an attack the police eventually discovered was carried out by The Wave — an anti-establishment terrorist group determined to bring down society.

They targeted a series of buildings, businesses, and individuals with links to billionaire Webster King, in a campaign that police believe he was directly involved in. However, when King was killed at the end of the fifth episode, Lana (Vicky McClure) and her colleagues started to suspect The Wave had just been using him.

It’s a case that has taken a heavy toll on Lana and she was devastated to lose DCI Thom Youngblood just as they were rekindling their romance.

However, when she was contacted by Alex, a member of The Wave who said he wanted to help the police stop their campaign of terror, she agreed to meet him, only to be tasered by the terrorist group’s leader Hope.

But is Alex all he seems to be? What’s happened to Lana’s parents? And can The Wave be stopped?

Here’s how the Trigger Point season 2 finale played out…

Trigger Point season 2 ending explained...

Lana has been taken hostage by The Wave and after killing Alex with a terrifying bomb inside a motorcycle helmet, Hope tells her of the terrorist group's plan to overthrow the government. The first step is killing the Home Secretary and Hope says Lana will help them strike the decisive blow. Yet when no one’s looking, Lana digs Alex's phone out of his pocket and stashes it.

Meanwhile, Commander Francis says the Home Secretary is coming to Counter-Terrorism HQ for an emergency meeting. DI Batra thinks it’s a risky move given the current threat level and he’s not wrong, because Hope’s planning to send Lana in there with an enormous bomb in a briefcase!

The detonator for the bomb will be a mobile phone and when Hope calls it, the whole thing will blow...

How did Lana switch the bombs?

“There’s no chance I’m doing this” says Lana, but we think she will, as earlier that day The Wave paid her parents a visit (while disguised as police officers) to secretly rig their house with explosives. However before The Wave take Lana off on her bombing mission, she’s able to remove the SIM from Alex’s phone and put it in her pocket.

The Wave set off for Counter Terrorism HQ, with Lana in the back of the van. Luckily she’s very resourceful and she manages to unscrew the wooden case that contains the bomb. She opens the briefcase and swaps the SIM inside the phone that will detonate the bomb for Alex’s old SIM and memorises the number.

When the van arrives at CTHQ, there’s increased security and The Wave head for another entrance, while Lana quickly replaces the briefcase and screws up the wooden case.

Yet with extra security due to the Home Secretary's visit, it now it looks like getting the bomb in will be too difficult, so in a bid to save her parents’ lives, Lana offers to enter the building and build a new device. “I will kill your parents if you’re messing with me!” threatens Hope, who reveals she’ll be able to see her wherever on CCTV.

She also gives Lana an earpiece. Crucially it’s only one-way, so Lana will be able to hear Hope, but not the other way around. Hope then gives Lana a new phone to wire to the device, so she remains in charge of the bomb.

“What if someone else tries to call the phone?” says Lana. “It’s code protected, same as the other one” replies Hope. However, Hope has no idea that Lana has switched the SIM in the phone, thus removing that protection.

On her way to the building, Lana goes into the new phone’s settings and diverts calls to the number of the first phone, which is still wired to the bomb in the back of Hope’s van.

DS Morgan (Natalie Simpson), DI Batra (Maanuv Thiara) and Commander Francis (Julian Ovenden) (Image credit: ITV)

She manages to get access to the building and meets her old pal, Sonya Reeves, before heading into a lift where there’s no CCTV. “I need your pass and your OME code,” says Lana. We presume Sonya gave it to her, but Hope is none-the-wiser. She then bumps into Danny and tells him what’s going on. While doing it she tells him to take Hass to her parents’ house, but not to do anything until they’re called by Sonya.

Lana then builds the bomb and places it on the table alongside all the other old devices, which are being used for evidence. She then persuades Commander Francis to let her stand-in for Sonya in the meeting with the Home Secretary. After what she called him last time she saw him, this is probably the trickiest part of the whole plan!

Lana’s presence at the meeting has aroused suspicion with DS Morgan and DI Batra, who use CCTV to find out what she’s been up to, while outside, an armed response team is ready to storm the room.

“You’re going to have to make a move Lana,” says Hope. So with the hitmen training their sights on her, Lana dives forward, shoves Commander Francis to the ground and throws the bomb at the Home Secretary. Hope calls the phone to detonate the IED, but the call is diverted to the bomb in the back of her van — killing her and her accomplice!

As she’s arrested, Lana asks DI Batra to tell Sonya to call Hass, who rescues her parents from their bomb-rigged house. But not before her mum and dad have a moving heart-to-heart, which will hopefully be the first step in repairing their relationship.

Later on, when Lana explains what happened to Commander Francis, she says she had to bring her bomb to the Home Secretary because she needed The Wave to believe they were setting it off, as the real device had a four-digit code that only they had access to.

Francis is furious with her for risking the Home Secretary’s life, but Lana says she didn’t want The Wave to kill her parents. I mean who would you save if you had the chance? Your mum and dad or the Home Secretary? Tough one. Elsewhere the rest of The Wave are all arrested. Hurrah.

We end at Danny’s wedding, where Lana admits she’s not okay, but that she’ll just get “shitfaced”. Let’s hope she gets some proper therapy before Trigger Point season 3.