Was Georgina Castle in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know

Georgina Castle is currently appearing alongside Emmerdale legend Matthew Wolfenden in Elf The Musical following his soap exit.

Earlier this year, Matthew revealed that he would be leaving his role as shopkeeper David Metcalfe after 17 years.

Now, he's set to shut up shop as he leaves the village this week (Thursday, November 30) after he makes the heartbreaking discovery that his stepson Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) has been secretly dating his ex-girlfriend Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins).

David had been holding out hope that he might get back together with his ex Victoria, unaware of Jacob and Victoria's romance that was going on under his nose.

But after he finds out about their betrayal, he decides to bid an emotional goodbye to his family and leave the Dales for good.

David is also yet to make another devastating discovery about his dad Eric Pollard's (Chris Chittell) Parkinson's diagnosis, who has been keeping it a secret from his son.

Matthew has since landed a new role as Buddy in Elf The Musical, with Georgina Castle playing his love interest Jovie.

Georgina is a West End star, but you may be wondering if she has appeared in Emmerdale before.

With the pair now working together for the theatre production, was Georgina Castle in Emmerdale?

Was Georgina Castle in Emmerdale?

Georgina Castle was not in Emmerdale, however she did appear in the BBC soap Doctors as a character called Lisa Harrison in 2014.

She also starred in the long-running comedy-drama New Tricks as Alice Kemp in 2012.

The West End favourite has shot to stardom since appearing in a number of award-winning musicals, including playing the lead role of Sophie in the West End production of MAMMA MIA!.

She has also appeared in Dirty Dancing, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, 9 to 5: The Musical and more.

