Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe LEAVES the village!

It's the end of an era as a heartbroken David Metcalfe packs his bags and leaves the village on tonight's DOUBLE airing of Emmerdale...

David has continued to hold onto the hope that he might get back together with his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), one day.



But David's step-son, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) has secretly started his own romance with Victoria in the meantime!



Unable to forgive the betrayal by his nearest and dearest, village shopkeeper David makes a BIG decision on tonight's DOUBLE airing of the ITV soap.



He decides to bid an emotional goodbye to the rest of his family before driving out of the village for good...

Meanwhile, there's a big knees-up over at The Woolpack for Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) birthday.



Cain's brother, Caleb Miligan (William Ash), and Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) try to play it cool after their recent SECRET kisses.



But it's all a bit awkward when Tracy and Caleb find themselves sitting in close proximity with Tracy's unsuspecting husband, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).



Tracy is desperate to make an excuse to take a breather.

However, when she sneaks off towards the toilets, Caleb follows and the secret lovers share another passionate kiss!



But will they get BUSTED when Cain comes looking for 'em?

Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) can't believe it when they return home to Keepers Cottage and find Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) SNOOPING inside!



Mackenzie is desperate for information on the whereabouts of Amy's missing sister, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland).



Chloe has done a runner with her and ex-boyfriend Mackenzie's baby son, Reuben.



But how much does Amy know about where Chloe and Reuben are?

