Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe LEAVES the village!
Airs Thursday 30 November 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
David Metcalfe (played by Matthew Wolfenden) has had his world turned upside down by a HEARTBREAKING discovery on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
David has continued to hold onto the hope that he might get back together with his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), one day.
But David's step-son, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) has secretly started his own romance with Victoria in the meantime!
Unable to forgive the betrayal by his nearest and dearest, village shopkeeper David makes a BIG decision on tonight's DOUBLE airing of the ITV soap.
He decides to bid an emotional goodbye to the rest of his family before driving out of the village for good...
Meanwhile, there's a big knees-up over at The Woolpack for Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) birthday.
Cain's brother, Caleb Miligan (William Ash), and Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) try to play it cool after their recent SECRET kisses.
But it's all a bit awkward when Tracy and Caleb find themselves sitting in close proximity with Tracy's unsuspecting husband, Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter).
Tracy is desperate to make an excuse to take a breather.
However, when she sneaks off towards the toilets, Caleb follows and the secret lovers share another passionate kiss!
But will they get BUSTED when Cain comes looking for 'em?
Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) and Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) can't believe it when they return home to Keepers Cottage and find Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) SNOOPING inside!
Mackenzie is desperate for information on the whereabouts of Amy's missing sister, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland).
Chloe has done a runner with her and ex-boyfriend Mackenzie's baby son, Reuben.
But how much does Amy know about where Chloe and Reuben are?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.