What happens to George Cooper in Young Sheldon season 7? And other key questions

We've laughed, cried and watched Sheldon (Iain Armitage) grow up over the past seven seasons on CBS' Young Sheldon, the prequel to The Big Bang Theory. But over the years, we've also fallen in love with the rest of his family. Unfortunately, it’s time to say goodbye to the comedy, as Young Sheldon season 7 concludes the series.

Even if we know where most of the characters will end up, there are still things left to be resolved or clarified heading into the 14-episode final season, which starts on Thursday, February 15, at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS.

Here are four questions we are waiting to be answered (SPOILER WARNING, as we are going to be talking about the final season details).

Will the series end with George Sr.'s death and the cheating scandal?

In The Big Bang Theory (TBBT), it's shared that George Sr. (Lance Barber) dies when Sheldon is 14. The prequel is just about reaching that point. We've already seen George suffer a mild heart attack and fans have been waiting for the other shoe to drop since.

TBBT also informed us Sheldon walked in on his father with another woman at age 13, which is why he makes a habit of knocking three times before entering a room. George Sr. and Brenda (Melissa Peterman) have had a flirtation in recent seasons, but haven't actually done anything together, though it has certainly been heading in that direction.

Our prediction: In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Steve Holland shared that Sheldon does not have to tell every story, he can "choose to omit some things, or put a positive spin on some things." With this in mind, there is a strong chance we've seen the cheating storyline to its furthest extent already. As for George Sr.'s death, it's confirmed to be addressed before the show comes to an end. Holland told TVLine, "We are living in the same universe as Big Bang and that sort of world building is important. Big things that [Adult Sheldon said] happened in his life without a doubt happened." Perhaps this will occur in the penultimate episode so that the finale can be healing for both the family and viewers.

Will Paige return?

Mckenna Grace in Young Sheldon (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Paige Swanson (Mckenna Grace) made her first appearance back in season 2, introduced as another child prodigy. We've caught up with her throughout the series taking a much different path than Sheldon after her parents get a divorce, which takes a massive toll on her. We find out she's left college and the last time we saw her in Young Sheldon season 6 she almost ran away with Missy (Raegan Revord). They end up being stopped by the police, but while Missy was grounded, we don't know what happened to Paige.

Our prediction: An important thing to note is that Paige is never seen or mentioned in TBBT, so we don't know what happens to her in the future. Revord did share photos on Instagram from the set that included Grace, so hopefully, the writers plan to wrap up her story in a satisfying way as fans definitely would like to see Paige find some sort of peace and happiness.

Where will Connie live and when will Sheldon come home?

Annie Potts in Young Sheldon (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Season 6 left on a major cliffhanger with the tornado destroying Connie's (Annie Potts) house. It's probably one of the more emotional episodes as she is now left to start over. It could be a sign that many characters will be starting the next chapters in their lives, especially after Missy seemingly is on a new path after her rebellious phase. George Sr. invites Connie and Mandy (Emily Osment) to stay at his house. All of this happened after Mary (Zoe Perry) and Sheldon left Texas for Germany; when they do eventually land, Mary is unable to contact her family.

Our prediction: With the news of the tornado reaching Sheldon and Mary in Germany, how long will they stay? While it's a summer program, it's highly unlikely they would keep Sheldon away from his family for the final season as it would make the storytelling much less fun. We know based on the episode summaries they are at least there until episode 3, but hopefully, they wrap the storyline up sooner rather than later since it's a shorter season.

As for Connie, it would be a safe bet to assume she stays at the Cooper residence until episode 3 as the summary then mentions she and Dale (Craig T. Nelson) "adjust to living together." Will that work out? Only time will tell and it's important to remember Dale didn't immediately offer his house in the finale.

Will Georgie and Mandy get married?

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in Young Sheldon (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Towards the end of season 6, Mandy proposed to Georgie (Montana Jordan), telling him she's all in. In the finale, he bought her a stunning ring and Mandy gets in an argument with her mother over the size of the wedding, wanting to prove she's not ashamed of their relationship or baby. It has been confirmed in an interview with TVLine that there will be a wedding.

Our prediction: Back in season 1, narrator Sheldon shared Georgie married his first wife at 19 years old. However, the word "first" is key here, meaning there's a big chance Georgie and Mandy, while they have a daughter together, will not be endgame, which could explain why we don't meet her in TBBT. It's unfortunate to think about, especially after fans have grown fond of their relationship and Georgie has tried so hard to be a good partner to Mandy and father to their daughter.

We won't find out what happens in between the years unless there's a narration that includes that information or the Georgie/Mandy spinoff gets picked up, but it does put a damper on what could be a beautiful wedding and way to sum up this part of Georgie's life.

Young Sheldon season 7 premieres February 15 on CBS (streaming on-demand on Paramount Plus), with new episodes airing on Thursdays.