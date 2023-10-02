The return of Boiling Point has left many viewers asking the same question: Where was Boiling Point filmed?

The new BBC sequel series takes place six months after the events of the original 2021 movie. Following Andy's (Stephen Graham) heart attack, former sous chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) has launched her own restaurant, Point North, and taken most of the Jones & Sons crew with her to try and make the new place a success. #

Since the original movie was filmed in a real restaurant, plenty of fans want to know where the Boiling Point TV show was shot. We've got answers to that question and more below.

Where was Boiling Point filmed?

Director Phil Barantini. (Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited / James Stack)

As we mentioned, the Boiling Point movie was filmed on location in a restaurant in Dalston in London called Jones & Sons, a restaurant which is owned by one of director Philip Barantini’s oldest friends, Andy Jones. And yes, Stephen Graham’s character is named after the owner! (via Time Out).

Even though the sequel series is set in a new restaurant in the same part of the city, the Boiling Point show was not filmed in a restaurant. It was actually shot nearly 200 miles away on a set built at Space Studios, in the heart of Manchester. You might also spot other Manchester locations in the show, though any shots of the city are designed to stand in for the London area.

Ahead of the show’s launch, several members of the cast shared their experiences of seeing their new restaurant for the very first time.

Returning star Izuka Hoyle was very impressed by the new set. “When I saw the set for the very first time it was wild because before we had a real restaurant when we shot the film”, she said. “Sometimes, I forget that the new kitchen isn’t real. When we were rehearsing, I kept trying to find somewhere to plug my phone in, kept trying to pour the water. The detail the art department have was unreal, even down to the bottles behind the bar.”

Missy Haysom — who plays Kit, one of the waiters — revealed that Stephen Graham had delivered an "incredible" speech to the entire cast at the time. “It was so nice, the new cast and the old coming together as one. Meeting Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham for the first time was incredible.”, they said. “Stephen gave a speech and he said that everyone’s an equal, everyone’s a main cast member, which is so true because the show is a true ensemble. It was just incredible.”

Is Point North a real restaurant?

Can you dine at Point North? (Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited / James Stack)

Having seen the delicious food that comes out of the kitchen, it’s no surprise that fans want to know whether you can book a table at Carly’s new fine dining establishment.

Sadly, Point North is not a real restaurant, so you won’t be able to sample the menu anytime soon.

Was Boiling Point filmed in one shot?

One of the (many) reasons the original movie received so much praise was because it was a filmed as a one-shot movie. The Boiling Point TV series has instead made use of more conventional techniques and is not primarily filmed in this same style.

However, in a nod to the original shooting method, Boiling Point’s first episode opens with a ten-minute one-take sequence that takes us in and around Point North.

Boiling Point continues on Sundays at 9 pm on BBC One. All four episodes are now streaming on BBC iPlayer.