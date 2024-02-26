Who died in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 1?

You never know when your number might get called in The Walking Dead Universe. The franchise is known for killing off characters unexpectedly, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is no exception.

With that in mind, we're keeping a running track of who from The Ones Who Live cast that has met their demise in the new TWD series.

Let's say goodbye to the fallen in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 1.

Okafor

Craig Tate in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Image credit: Gene Page/AMC)

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his CRM superior officer Donald Okafor (Craig Tate) were having a very important conversation during a mission when their helicopter came under attack. Okafor was shot and Rick had trouble keeping the helicopter going, but after sustaining more hits it finally went down.

Okafor was a CRM man, but he had his own agenda. He was hoping to effect change in this strange new world, and that meant finding new CRM recruits who were trustworthy. He saw something special in Rick and Pearl (Lesley-Ann Brandt), sharing his beliefs with Rick in hopes of being able to effect change in the system.

Rick wouldn't have lasted anywhere near as long as he did without Okafor's help. Though they butted heads often, Rick was willing to work with Okafor so long as it served in his ultimate goal of finding a way to escape. Okafor, aware of Rick's previous attempts to escape, revealed that people like Rick don't usually last long in the CRM because the CRM doesn't like people who ask questions.

Unfortunately, Okafor's time in The Ones Who Live was cut short by his shocking demise. There's always hope he could show up in a flashback, but his journey forward has come to an end.

Rick's hand

Andrew Lincoln in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Image credit: AMC)

The other major casualty in the first episode of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live was Rick Grimes' hand. For all the people who wondered why Rick never found a way to escape the grips of the CRM and find a way back to his family, the answer was provided in the opening moments of the series premiere.

Rick did try to escape, several times, in fact. On one attempt, Rick was tethered to a CRM soldier to prevent escape. Armed with an ax, he was tasked with clearing smoldering walkers from a forest. He ended up killing a walker and then chopping off his hand to free himself from the tether. He used the smoldering walker to cauterize the wound. He might have escaped if not for the CRM soldiers who hit him with a taser.

Now fitted with a metal hand, Rick has a permanent reminder of how hard he tried to escape, but how every attempt was thwarted.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live airs Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC, with episodes available to stream on AMC Plus.