Who is Haris Namani on Love Island 2023?

Haris Namani is the final islander in the Love Island 2023 starting lineup.

Winter Love Island 2023 is the first of a double helping of the hit ITV dating show coming to ITV2 and ITVX this year. The winter spin-off is returning after a couple of years away and will see a fresh batch of islanders jetting off to a new villa in South Africa to try to find their perfect partners with the help of Love Island's new host, Maya Jama.

Haris was the last person to be revealed when the starting lineup was confirmed, but he's just as ready to fall in love as everyone else. Asked why he applied for the show, he said: "I've never found love. I think this is the show that can help me. It's the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I've obviously not found the right one myself."

Here's what you need to know about Haris Namani...

How old is Haris Namani?

Haris is 21 years old.

Where is Haris Namani from?

Haris Namani is from Doncaster.

What does Haris do for a living?

Haris is a TV salesman.

Will Haris finally find love in the villa? (Image credit: ITV)

What is Haris Namani's Instagram?

Haris is on Instagram under the name @haris_namanii (opens in new tab) . At the time of writing, he's got 5524 followers.

If you do decide to follow Haris, you won't be seeing new posts for a little while thanks to the new duty of care protocols that have been put in place for Love Island 2023. These new rules mean islanders have been asked to pause their social media accounts while they're in the show, meaning you won't be seeing new posts from them or their friends and family during their time in the villa.

What does Haris think he will bring to the villa?

Haris said: "I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls. I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well. Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me. I don’t give them that bad impression to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again.’"

"Young, inspiring, I have big ambitions in life. Good looking, funny, active - I think I tick a lot of boxes. Enough for a girl to sit down and say, ‘He’s good.’"

Love Island 2023 starts airing on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV2. You can stream the new series on ITVX in the UK; the series is expected to follow past seasons and air on Hulu in the US.