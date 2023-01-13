Who is Tanyel Revan on Love Island 2023?

Watch Tanyel and the other islanders in action when Winter Love Island gets underway on Monday, January 16.

Tanyel Revan is one of the first ten islanders heading into the villa for the new season of Love Island.

Winter Love Island 2023 is the first of a double helping of the hit ITV dating show coming to ITV2 and ITVX this year. The returning winter spin-off will see another batch of islanders heading to a new villa in South Africa to try to find their perfect partners with the help of Love Island's new host, Maya Jama.

Tanyel Revan is one of the five girls in the starting lineup, and she's made it clear she's looking forward to villa life. Asked why she signed up for Love Island, Tanyel said: "I feel like the experience will be amazing! I do feel like I am ready to meet someone and push myself out of my comfort zone to meet someone who's not my typical ‘bad boy’ type."

Here's what you need to know about Tanyel Revan...

How old is Tanyel Revan?

Tanyel Revan is 26 years old.

Where is Tanyel Revan from?

Tanyel is from North London.

What does Tanyel do for a living?

Tanyel is a hairstylist.

Will Tanyel meet the man of her dreams in the villa? (Image credit: ITV)

What is Tanyel Revan's Instagram?

You can find Tanyel on Instagram @tanyelrevan (opens in new tab). At the time of writing, she has more than 17400 followers.

If you do decide to follow Tanyel, you won't be seeing any new posts on her account for a little while as Love Island's duty of care protocols have been changed for the new series. These new rules mean islanders have been asked to pause their social media accounts while they're in the show, meaning you won't be seeing new posts from them or their friends and family during their time in the villa.

What does Tanyel think she will bring to the villa?

Tanyel clearly thinks she's going to be a big presence in Love Island. When asked what she'd be bring to the new villa, she said: "Energy, confidence, I’m funny, loud, feisty, charismatic."

Tanyel had a few things that she thinks make her a good catch: "I’m hard to get, confident, funny, charismatic, good looking and happy. I’m also a very loyal person, what is there not to love?"

She also said that her friends and family would describe her as a 'very giving' person; will she find someone to match her energy in the villa?

Love Island 2023 starts airing on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm on ITV2. You can stream the new series on ITVX in the UK; the series is expected to follow past seasons and air on Hulu in the US.