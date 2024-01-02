Who is Tracey from The Traitors season 2? Meet the clairvoyant star

Tracey is just one of the many stars who's stepping inside the castle for The Traitors season 2.

Tracey is a 58-year-old sonographer and clairvoyant from Inverness and is already a huge fan of the show. And since she says she's "really good at lying", "really competitive in real life" and "quite good at spotting a liar", it sounds like she's going to be a tough competitor in the second season.

Read on to find out more about Tracey's plans for the new show, including her strategies for being a Faithful and a Traitor, and what she loved most about the first series!

What does Tracey think she will bring to The Traitors season 2?

Tracey said: "I do have quite a strong extrovert personality and I am a little bit loud. I've always been told off for being too loud in life. So, I think I think I'll be quite eccentric, some of my views and the things that I've done in life are quite eccentric. I'm very spiritual as well as working for the health service. So, I'm a bit of a weird combination."

Does she have a game plan?

By the sounds of things, Tracey is bringing her relaxed attitude into the castle. Asked what her plan for The Traitors was, she said: "As far as a game plan goes, I am going in without one. I'm just going to live moment to moment and do what feels right, trust my gut instinct.

"I'm just going to enjoy it. I’m winging it because I live life like that. My brother, who's a doctor, says to me, 'I don't know how you get through life; you literally have no logic whatsoever. You do everything by gut feelings.' And I think if I had a game plan, it would kind of take me away from that. So, I'm just going in blind", she added.

Her background in the Air Force also has her looking forward to the cash-building missions that the group take part in in between all the scheming. Talking about what she might bring to these challenges, Tracey said: "I cannot wait, I actually love them. I used to be in the Air Force and that's the bit that I miss. Doing the mad exercises and jumping out of helicopters and being winched into the sea. I love doing crosswords and playing board games. I love doing treasure trails, I just love anything like that.

"I don't know if I'm a natural leader or I'm bossy, I’m not sure what the difference is. I think I'll be kind of gathering everybody up and getting us to work as a team, I hope."

How will Tracey feel being a Traitor?

Naturally, there has to be a few Traitors in the mix to keep everyone on their toes. It sounds like Tracey would prefer to be one of the Faithful... but she's willing to embrace the Traitor role if it comes her way!

"I think I'll be terrified, just terrified", she said of potentially being made a Traitor. "Although you've got to go with whatever opportunity life gives you. If I'm going to be a Traitor, then I will embrace it 100%. You’re going to get close to people really quickly. I used to go on detachment with people in the military, and they'd be like your best friend for two whole weeks, you couldn't possibly ever live without them and then when you get home, you never contact each other again."

If she's a Faithful, what will Tracey's approach be?

"I think it would be easier to be a Faithful because you could just genuinely be yourself and you would need less of a game plan. You wouldn't have to watch what you were saying constantly. Or thinking that you’ve told a lie and trying to remember it. As a Faithful you could just literally be yourself and enjoy it for what it is and make sure that people didn't suspect you for any reason."

What would she do with the prize money?

Tracey plans to use the money to properly settle down in live and take a step back from working in the NHS.

"I would really love to retire", she said. "When I got divorced, I bought the house because I wanted to keep me and the kids in the family home for stability. I had to re-mortgage and consequently still owe loads of mortgage. I sometimes think “Oh my god, I'm going to still be working in the NHS when I'm 70, they’ll be wheeling me in!” I've given the NHS nearly 40 years, so I feel like I would try and pay loads of mortgage off and then retire."

The Traitors premieres on Wednesday, January 3 at 9 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. New episodes will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays until the series ends.