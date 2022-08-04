Who narrates All or Nothing: Arsenal? Your questions answered

We've got all the answers to your questions about All or Nothing: Arsenal.

All or Nothing: Arsenal sees the sports documentary team giving us exclusive access behind-the-scenes of another Premier League team, and the first three episodes have now hit Prime Video.

Last time, the All or Nothing team spent the season with Tottenham Hotspur, but the crew jumped ship from Spur's home on White Hart Lane to follow Tottenham's rival club, Arsenal.

All or Nothing: Arsenal follows the Gunners across their 2021/22 campaign, with Mikel Arteta poised to take on his first full season as the manager. The pressure is on from all angles, as Arsenal fans across the UK want nothing more than for the Gunners to return to their glory days.

After some terrible early results, the club found itself at the bottom of the Premier League, and the series is concerned with charting how Arsenal managed to fight its way back to a 5th-place finish in the Premier League in May 2022.

Who voices All or Nothing: Arsenal? And which other teams have been featured in the sports docuseries? Read on to get all the answers you're looking for...

Who narrates All or Nothing: Arsenal?

The other two seasons of All or Nothing that focused on the English Premier League recruited huge stars to provide the voiceover for the series: The Manchester City season was voiced by Sir Ben Kingsley, and the Spurs season featured the voice of Peaky Blinders and Venom star, Tom Hardy.

All or Nothing: Arsenal is no different, as the team have recruited none other than Oscar and BAFTA-winning actor (and lifelong Arsenal fan), Daniel Kaluuya.

Daniel Kaluuya in the booth for All or Nothing: Arsenal. (Image credit: Yoshitaka Kono/ Amazon Studios)

How many episodes of All or Nothing: Arsenal are there?

All or Nothing: Arsenal is eight episodes long. The first three episodes hit Prime Video on August 4 and are available now. The next 3 (episodes 4, 5 and 6) will drop on Thursday, August 11, with the final two following on Thursday, August 18.

What is All or Nothing?

All or Nothing is a sports documentary program produced by Amazon Studios exclusively for Prime Video.

Similar to how Netflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive guides us through the previous Formula 1 season, All or Nothing takes us behind the scenes with a particular team from around the world in a variety of sports including soccer, rugby, and the NFL.

Across each series, we see how the chosen team, its coaches, and owners react, prepare, play, and practice throughout a particular season. Each season of All or Nothing gives viewers unprecedented access to the teams and their crew and allows us to experience the highs and lows that come with being professional athletes competing in some of the biggest leagues from around the world.

Which Teams have done All or Nothing?

As we've already mentioned, there's been several Premier League editions of All or Nothing besides All or Nothing: Arsenal. Below you can find a full list of all the teams that have been featured in a particular season, along with where they come from:

NFL

Arizona Cardinals (2016)

LA Rams (2017)

Dallas Cowboys (2018)

Carolina Panthers (2019)

Philadelphia Eagles (2020)

College Football

Michigan Wolverines (2018)

Ice Hockey

Toronto Maple Leafs (2021)

Premier League

Manchester City (2018)

Tottenham Hotspur (2020)

Arsenal (2022)

National Teams

Brazil National Team (2020)

Serie A

Rugby Union