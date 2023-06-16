Who pushed Caleb in Emmerdale? Is he dead? Everything you need to know

Caleb's in a bad way after his fall from the ravine.

Emmerdale baddie Caleb Miligan has no shortage of enemies after his latest antics in the village. After being shoved off a steep ravine and left for dead, it is clear someone wants rid of him for good — but who pushed Caleb in Emmerdale and is he dead?

Here is everything you need to know about the latest twist in Caleb's storyline...

Mack, Leyla, Cain and Will are all suspects in Caleb's ravine plunge. (Image credit: ITV)

Is Caleb dead in Emmerdale?

No, despite the fact he was left for dead following his fall off the ravine on Thursday, June 15, Caleb isn't dead.

Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that next week we will see Caleb in the hospital in a coma, with each of the suspects acting shiftily in the wake of what has happened.

But who is hiding a dark secret? And who is just thanking their lucky stars that someone has done their dirty work for them?

Caleb's not dead, but he has definitely seen better days. (Image credit: ITV)

Who pushed Caleb in Emmerdale?

Cain Dingle

Cain is questioned by the police next week. (Image credit: ITV)

It's no secret that Caleb and Cain don't see eye to eye, especially as Caleb's mission to take Home Farm from Kim Tate saw Moira's livelihood ruined. The brothers haven't been getting on for some time now and earlier this week the pair almost came to blows when Cain realised Caleb was settling down in the village for good.

After a good old slanging match in the Woolpack, Caleb has made enemies with all of his nearest and dearest... with Cain right at the front of the queue. But was Cain's hatred for his brother enough to want him dead?

Mackenzie Boyd

Mack is arrested for Caleb's attempted murder next week. (Image credit: ITV)

Mackenzie has got himself into a right old pickle of late, ruining his marriage to Charity with the truth that he was baby Ruben's dad, and then trying to settle down with Chloe and play happy families.

But while none of that was Caleb's doing, the pair got into a heated argument when Mack discovered Caleb and Charity had spent the night together and the green-eyed monster got the better of Mack.

But was Mack's jealousy enough for him to push Caleb off a cliff? He is arrested for attempted murder next week, so the police certainly seem to think so!

Will Taylor

Why is Will so desperate to get out of the village? (Image credit: ITV)

Will is very protective of Kim and after everything that Caleb put her through, it wouldn't be unthinkable for him to be the village resident with blood on their hands. There is also Gabby, who Will made a promise to that Caleb would pay for his wrongdoings... could there be more truth to his words than we originally thought?

Next week's spoilers reveal that Will is desperate to pack a bag and whisk Kim abroad after Caleb's found and rushed to hospital. But why is he so desperate to get away from the village? What does he have to hide?

Leyla Harding

Is Leyla guilty... or could it be David with blood on his hands? (Image credit: ITV)

The honeymoon period didn't last long for Caleb and Leyla, and despite the pair getting close things have quickly turned sour, especially now Caleb has done the dirty with Charity.

After some of the inexcusable things Caleb has said to Leyla over the past week, no one would be surprised if she had seen red and followed him into the woods. Leyla definitely looked guilty after getting home the evening that Caleb was shoved... but did she do the deed?

And there's more!

Caleb has been vile to Nicky... did he push his son to do the unthinkable? (Image credit: ITV)

As always with a soap whodunnit, we have been given a list of suspects, all handily lined up for us and each with their own personal vendetta against the victim.

But what if it wasn't any of the main four?

As mentioned above, Gabby has been seriously wronged by Caleb and Nicky over the last few months, with her world crashing down around her as the truth was revealed. Could she have been the one to push the villain?

Speaking of Nicky, he also has a very good reason for wanting his estranged dad dead. After being made to go along with Caleb's evil plan to get his hands on Home Farm, Caleb has been nothing but vile to his son. Could Nicky be the one to have left him for dead in the woods?

There's also David... who despite not having a direct vendetta against Caleb could quite easily want to get revenge for everything that has been said to Leyla. The pair are very close, and David has seen firsthand the vile things Caleb's said to Leyla... was David doing a friend a favour by shoving him off a ravine?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.