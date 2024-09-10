Who's had the most breakdowns on The Grand Tour? What's been the most expensive car?

The Grand Tour: One For The Road is the final adventure for Clarkson, Hammond and May.

It sees them head to Zimbabwe in three cars they've always wanted to own, a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag.

The lads, who of course started out together on Top Gear, have made it abundantly clear that this is it for the Prime Video series that first went out in 2016.

Here are all your questions answered, from who's had the most breakdowns to what's been the most expensive car driven on the show...

44 cars have been destroyed making The Grand Tour…

And oddly 23 of those were destroyed in season one, so perhaps the trio have got less reckless with age! In total, they've used 187 cars across the five series.

Richard Hammond suffered the most car breakdowns

Richard Hammond hasn't had much luck with his cars (Image credit: Prime Video)

Yep, the Hamster chalked up 38 of the 73 breakdowns that took place. Jeremy was next while James only suffered 12 breakdowns. There have also been 17 explosions across the series.

The most expensive car driven on the show was…

A Ford GT40 racing car in Le Mans in 1967 (note not the actual car James May used). (Image credit: KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

One of the original Le Mans Ford GT40 racing cars, driven by James May in Season 1, Episode 6 (The Grand Tour: Happy Finnish Christmas) which was valued at £15 million at the time. May also raced in an original Porsche 917 in Season 3, Episode 12 (The Grand Tour: Legends and Luggage). One of those sold for $14 million in 2017!

What was the biggest mistake on The Grand Tour?

Arguably the show's biggest mistake was when water was accidentally pumped into the fuel tank of a brand-new McLaren worth about £200k!

What was the fastest car round the Eboladrome test track?

The McLaren Senna 1:12.9 over 2 seconds faster than the car in second place, the All Electric NIO EP9.

The northerly point visited was…

Having freezing fun in The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick (Image credit: Prime Video)

Olavsvern in Norway which lies at 70 degrees North, and over 200 miles inside The Arctic Circle. It features in Season 5, Episode 1 (The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick). Not surprisingly the Artic Circle was the show's coldest location, with temperatures in Sweden reaching as low as minus 15 degrees plus wind chill. Mauritania (the destination in The Grand Tour: Sand Job) was the official hottest country traveled to, with temperatures reaching around 45-50 degrees.

How many celebs have appeared on the show?

51. Among the celebs have been Hugh Bonneville, Jackie Stewart, Alfie Boe and Charlize Theron.

The Grand Tour: One For The Road is released on Friday, September 13 on Prime Video.